Suzanne Somers, 73, Confesses She Wants To Strip Down & Pose For ‘Playboy’: It Would Be ‘Really Cool’

Suzanne Somers candidly revealed that she’d like to get completely naked and pose for ‘Playboy’ for her 75th birthday.

Suzanne Somers, 73, is ready to let the world see her in her birthday suit (again), when her 75th birthday rolls around in October 2021. During a chat with Access‘ Kit Hoover on March 30, the Three’s Company star talked about her recent, topless photo shoot with PEOPLE, and how she’d love to get naked again. “You do nude really well,” Kit told Suzanne, before asking the actress if she’d ever pose for Playboy again (Suzanne was featured in the magazine twice in the 1980s).

“Maybe on my 75th birthday,” Suzanne said after thinking about it for a moment. “Actually, that would be really cool. I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday,” Suzanne added, to which Kit immediately said, “I’m gonna make this happen. This is gonna happen”. Suzanne’s 75th birthday is Oct. 16, 2021, so she has well over a year to prep for the now highly-anticipated photo shoot.

Also during the interview, Suzanne and husband Alan Hamel, 83, revealed how their lives have changed since the coronavirus quarantine started. But as you’ll see, not much is different. “We have this very strange relationship,” Alan explained. “For over 40 years, we’ve not spent one night apart, and because we’re in business together, we’re together 24/7. So for 40 years, we have not been out of one another’s sight. And when she goes into another room, I miss her.”

They also recently said they have sex twice a day, so we can only imagine they’re staying pretty active during this time inside together.