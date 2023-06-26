SVKM's NMIMS School of Economics announces last date – 30th June 2023 – to apply for Dual Degree Program in Economics

MUMBAI, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SVKM’s NMIMS Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics, one of India’s leading institutions in economics education, has announced that admissions for their Dual Degree Program will be closing on 30th June 2023. The unique dual degree program offers a Master of Science (Economics) that spans two years, with one year at NMIMS and the next year at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA, USA.

During the program, students will study foundational courses in Economics at NMIMS and advanced courses such as Big Data Economics, Behavioural Economics, and Managerial Economics at Virginia Tech. Additionally, qualified students will have access to the full range of Ph.D. courses in Economics offered at Virginia Tech.

“This program is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of various fields of economics and equip them with the ability to build and test economic models using advanced data techniques and sophisticated tools. The dual degree program offered by NMIMS School of Economics and Virginia Tech is a unique opportunity for students to gain a global perspective on economics education,” said Prof. Amita Vaidya, Director Sarla Anil Modi School Of Economics, NMIMS.

After completion of the program, students will receive an M.Sc. Economics degree from NMIMS and an MA Economics degree from Virginia Tech. The MA Economics degree at Virginia Tech is in the process of obtaining a STEM certificate, which will allow international students to receive Optional Practical Training for three years after the completion of their degree. The curriculum focuses on skill-based and experiential learning, making it relevant for modern corporations, governments, and academia.

Selection process:

The students would be selected on the basis of an admission test and personal interview jointly conducted by NMIMS & VT.

The students at NMIMS have to successfully complete all the first year courses of both semesters, with a minimum CGPA of 3 on a scale of 4.

The students who do not get the minimum CGPA will not qualify for the dual degree program.

These students will have an option of continuing in the second year at NMIMS and get the M.Sc. Economics degree from NMIMS.

Those students who qualify to go to VT will have to ensure that they do the necessary paperwork and procure the student VISA. The student will be wholly responsible for the procurement of the VISA.

About Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics

The Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics was started in 2010. In this short period, the School has managed to make its mark amongst the colleges offering Economics, with its strong and rigorous academic content, innovative curriculum, excellent teaching and quality research. The M.Sc. Economics program is a full time 2-year degree course which was introduced in 2016. It is a academically challenging course with curriculum that is focused on developing skills which responds to the demands of the work place giving students a competitive edge.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/svkms-nmims-school-of-economics-announces-last-date—30th-june-2023—to-apply-for-dual-degree-program-in-economics-301862938.html

