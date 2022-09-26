SVKM's NMIMS signs an MoU with HTWG Konstanz, Germany, for short study and research

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HTWG Konstanz – University of Applied Sciences, Germany, to enhance cooperation between the two world-class institutions for five years.

The collaboration is with NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME). Honourable Shri Amrishbhai Patel, Chancellor, NMIMS, and Prof. Dr. Sabine Rein, President, HTWG Konstanz, University of Applied Sciences, Germany signed the MoU.

The MoU includes opportunities for students related to research, internships, and short study programs; faculty exchange for activities like lectures, training, joint supervision of industry projects; offering mutually beneficial academic programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amrishbhai Patel, Chancellor, NMIMS, said, “NMIMS has taken several giant steps over the last four decades to deliver quality education and has grown to a multi-disciplinary university. It has become one of the top five private universities in India. This MoU is a milestone in our journey to provide access to a global curriculum and exposure to faculty from different countries. It will help create industry-ready talent and better engineers who will be able to implement global best practices. We are confident that this partnership with HTWG Konstanz, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, will be beneficial to both the institutions.”

Prof. Dr. Sabine Rein, President, HTWG Konstanz, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, said, “We are glad that NMIMS has shown intent on cooperation and exchange of student and faculty with us. Founded in the 1990s, we provide education in engineering, law, and a number of other streams. We have faculty members with long standing experience from industry. We are pleased to sign this MoU which will go a long way in strengthening ties which will benefit students, faculty, and institutions.”

About HTWG- Konstanz

The HTWG – Konstanz University of Applied Sciences is a modern university with an application-oriented profile. It has a wide range of programs and benefits from interdisciplinary and the combination of theory and practice. The main objective is to provide top-level educational and career opportunities to talented and highly-motivated individuals from diverse backgrounds. It is an essential part of the international scientific and economic region around Lake Constance. The core aim is to open up career and life opportunities for committed students with different educational backgrounds. HTWG wants to contribute to the sustainable development of society.

About NMIMS

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognised as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes & Higher Education sector in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM’s NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, (MOE)/ while NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.)