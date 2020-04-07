Swapnil Joshi, Ramayan’s young Kush, on the show’s massive success in its re-run: They are showing it twice in a day; it’s binge-watching [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

As the entire nation gets accustomed to our lives in lockdown, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to keep you in touch with fresh and exciting entertainment news via our new live chat session on Instagram. After all, none of us know for how long this could be our new normal, given the precarious, exacerbating and far-reaching effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In such a scenario, we don’t want you be stuck in quarantine with stale news, and that’s where our new live sessions serve as a boon to help us keep you in touch with what your favourite celebs are doing or thinking. Also Read – Sairat director Nagraj Manjule to host the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Recently, BollywoodLife had an extremely warm and heartfelt Insta Live chat with the superstar of Marathi cinema, Swapnil Joshi. From debuting in Bollywood with Ghulam-E-Mustafa alongside none other than Nana Patekar and Aruna Irani and being a part of the new wave of Marathi cinema to the industry offering him much better roles than Hindi cinema did and playing Kush and Krishna in auteur Ramanand Sagar’s shows (which not many are aware of) — it was as absorbing and profound an interview as anyone could have hoped for. Check out the entire video below: Also Read – Varun Dhawan goes shirtless to promote Swapnil Joshi’s film – watch video

In fact, being a part of those groundbreaking mythological shows of Ramanand Sagar put Swapnil Joshi in a unique position to explain why he believes Ramayan resonates with audiences of all ages to this day (it’s scored the highest TRPs for any show in years during its rerun). Elaborating on the topic, he said, “I think it’s amazing and also very humbling because content that worked almost 20-25 years ago, and in today’s time and age…where everybody wants everything in 2 minutes…where people don’t even have time to sit and think, let alone talk and consume content…where everything happens on the go…people are actually switching on DD National and watching Ramayan. And I was very fortunate that I had worked in two major shows of Dr. Ramanand Sagar. There is not a single day that passes in my life when somebody doesn’t complement me for my role in either Ramayan or Krishna, and that’s huge to happen even after 25 years of the show being telecast.” Also Read – Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi – B-town mourns Rajjat Barjatya’s death

Speaking on what make people keep returning to a show like Ramayan, Swapnil added, “A recall like that for TV is imaginable. And the success for shows like Ramayan or Mahabharat is not unexpected because an entire generation has watched these shows while growing up. They’re not just TV shows — they’re a part of an entire generation’s growing-up process. So they’re imbibed in the deepest corner of your heart. In those days, if there used to be a curfew, or things were shut, or if trains and busses were stopped — there are stories of that, there are legends of Ramayan and Krishna and Mahabharat being telecast on TV and what all happened. So, I think everybody wants to enjoy their nostalgia and childhood moments and the youngsters want to watch it and see what the euphoria is all about. I think that’s amazing,..just amazing. And the fact that they’re showing it twice in a day, it also makes it kind of a binge-watch…by Ramayan standards, it’s absolute binge-watching.”

ON the work front, Swapnil Joshi hinted at the possiblity of a second season of his superhit web series, Samantar.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.