Swara Bhaskar Supports FIR Actress ‘Kavita Kaushik’ who taunted the Re-Telecast of ‘Ramayana’ –
We recently updated our readers about the tweet , which was posted by the actress Kavita Kaushik . She just blamed the ministers of Indian parliament that they themselves watch p*rn and suggest everyone to see Ramayan.
After her post , the actress was trolled left , right and center.
But soon Kavita replied to all the trolls . She wrote : “Bhakts, your abuses mean nothing for me, cos I’m aware how easy is it to talk shit to a woman :age ka mazaak udaao, actor bhi hai :charitr pe laanchan lagaao, insaan hai: family ko gaali do. You are showing your truth but I’m secure with mine! I’m neither scared not embarrassed “
Let’s have a look at her tweet:
Upon her post, actress Swara Bhaskar supported her and tweeted that she should go ahead and stay strong . She wrote: “Go Kavitaaaaaaaaaaa! Stay strong.. these trolls are vermin.. keep shining! ”
Check out her post below:
However Tweeples didn’t spare a single second to troll Swara Bhaskar:
