Swara Bhaskar Supports FIR Actress ‘Kavita Kaushik’ who taunted the Re-Telecast of ‘Ramayana’

We recently updated our readers about the tweet , which was posted by the actress Kavita Kaushik . She just blamed the ministers of Indian parliament that they themselves watch p*rn and suggest everyone to see Ramayan.

After her post , the actress was trolled left , right and center.

so called Tolerant #Kavitakaushik Blocked me after I made fun of her post on Ramayana retelecast on DD.

Honoured to get Blocked from such a High Level Moron Dumb Pathetic SICKular 😎 — सावरकरभक्त A J (@John_RAMbo91) March 29, 2020

But soon Kavita replied to all the trolls . She wrote : “Bhakts, your abuses mean nothing for me, cos I’m aware how easy is it to talk shit to a woman :age ka mazaak udaao, actor bhi hai :charitr pe laanchan lagaao, insaan hai: family ko gaali do. You are showing your truth but I’m secure with mine! I’m neither scared not embarrassed “

Let’s have a look at her tweet:

Bhakts, your abuses mean nothing for me, cos I’m aware how easy is it to talk shit to a woman :age ka mazaak udaao, actor bhi hai :charitr pe laanchan lagaao, insaan hai: family ko gaali do. You are showing your truth but I’m secure with mine! I’m neither scared not embarrassed😇 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 1, 2020

Upon her post, actress Swara Bhaskar supported her and tweeted that she should go ahead and stay strong . She wrote: “Go Kavitaaaaaaaaaaa! Stay strong.. these trolls are vermin.. keep shining! ”

Check out her post below:

Go Kavitaaaaaaaaaaa! Stay strong.. these trolls are vermin.. keep shining! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/t6g23TrbEF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 2, 2020

However Tweeples didn’t spare a single second to troll Swara Bhaskar:

स्वरा जी आपको मरकज से invitation नही आया था क्या? — Arjun Shah 🇮🇳 (@iamarjun55) April 2, 2020

हे उंगली की रानी, शाहीन बाग की मलिका,।

तेरा बिलबिलाना गजब ढा गया।

आह ओह की आवाज निकालो, विडियो डालो। — कृष्ण कौशिक (@Krishan52187865) April 2, 2020

