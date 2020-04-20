Swara Bhasker Counters Babita Phogat over her Controversial Tweet, Wrestler Responds

One of the controversy queen, Swara Bhaskar, who is always the talk of the town, is a die hard anti-government or shall we say anti-Modi? and calls his fans Bhakts. She is an outspoken personality , who instantly reply without giving a second thought.

Recently, she again tweeted, regarding the COVID-19 cases in the nation and tagged wrestler Babita Phogat . Her tweet went viral instantly as Swara wrote, “Babita ji, yeh statistics bhi dekhein. Kya inn lakhon bakhtgano ke Corona test hue hain? Kripya ispe bhi tippini dein. Aur Tabligi Jamaat ke program ko Delhi Police ne permission kyun di, yeh sawaal bhi uthayein. Baaki aapke fan to hum hain hi. (Babita Ji also see these statistics! Have these millions of devotees been Corona tested? Please comment on this too! And also raise a point why did the Delhi Police give permission for the religious program of Tabligi Jamaat! But, I will anyway be always your fan.)”.

बबीता जी @BabitaPhogat यह statistics भी देखें! क्या इन लाखों भक्तगण के corona test हुए हैं? कृपया इसपर भी टिप्पणी दें! और तबलिग़ी जमात के प्रोग्राम को दिल्ली पुलिस ने permission क्यूँ दी.. यह सवाल भी उठाएँ! बाक़ी आपके फ़ैन तो हम हैं ही! 🙏🏽🙏🏽😊😊 https://t.co/ngqi1yYWEv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2020

India’s Pride Babita Phogat took no time to reply Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar’s Tweet ….

Even sportsperson Jwala Gatta took to her Twitter account and wrote her feelings . Her tweet reads: “Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to, my win was celebrated by every Indian every time…pls let’s not divide our great country let’s stand united”.

Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to,my win was celebrated by every Indian every time…pls let’s not divide our great country 🙏🏻 let’s stand united — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 17, 2020

These tweets are the result of Babita’s tweet , as she posted some provoking statements regarding the Nizamuddin incident of Markaz.

