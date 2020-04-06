Swara Bhasker rescues a black baby kite and brings it home | Bollywood Life

During the coronavirus lockdown, a special guest paid a visit to actress Swara Bhasker. And that special guest is none other than a wild baby black kite bird. On Sunday, Swara took to Instagram to share how she found the bird nearby her house. “So I was walking my dog #Godot in the building garden/ parking area and he was sniffing what I thought was garbage but turned out to be A BABY KITE!!!!! A friggin’ bird of prey!!! The guard said it has fallen out 3-4 days ago! It’s mother had not come and was nowhere to be seen- one didn’t know where the nest was! Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana reveals that she was a drug addict, Swara Bhasker opens up on her past relationship

“Anyway I brought him/her home.. Spoken to a Wildlife Rescue NGO.. in the meantime named him CHANGEZ after Genghis Khan- he will rule the skies of Mumbai,” she wrote. She also posted a video in which she is seen feeding raw chicken to the bird. Also Read – Swara Bhasker reveals what went wrong in her relationship with Himanshu Sharma

For the uninitiated, Swara is a pet lover. She also has a dog and a few cats at her home. Also Read – Gunmen attack gurdwara in Afganistan; Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and other Bollywood celebs condemn the violence

