Sweater includes a wireless charger to keep your gadgets topped up

A sweater containing tubes filled with a liquid metal alloy can charge up wearable electronic devices

A sweater with the MeanderCoil++ system Takahashi et al.

A sweater embedded with a coil filled with liquid metal can wirelessly charge wearable or portable electronic devices, including medical sensors, movement trackers and smartphones.

Wireless charging technology is growing in popularity, and it has the potential to be built into clothing to charge small electronics devices while they are being worn. However, this potential has yet to be realised because a wireless charger produces electromagnetic radiation that may damage human tissue after prolonged exposure over such a close range.

Ryo Takahashi at the …