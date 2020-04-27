Sweet Pea From “Riverdale” Absolutely Slayed The First Episode Of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race”
In case you didn’t know, a new Drag Race spin-off premiered on Friday night, called RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Yes, it’s similar to Drag U. No, it’s not as messy, I promise!
The first episode featured some familiar faces: Jordan Connor, who Riverdale fans recognize as Sweet Pea; Jermaine Fowler from Sorry to Bother You and Crashing; and Younger‘s Nico Tortorella, who uses they/them pronouns and was the only contestant in the episode who had prior drag experience.
All of them were absolutely incredible in drag, though in part because they had iconic drag mentors Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, and Monét X Change.
But we really need to talk about Jordan’s – aka Sweet Pea’s – transformation into Babykins La Roux because it was amazing.
Jordan wasn’t afraid to let Babykins loose during the first mini-challenge, absolutely killing it while lip syncing to RuPaul’s “Jealous Of My Boogie.”
Bob the Drag Queen was so impressed!
Babykins definitely left an impression on RuPaul, because Jordan ended up winning the mini challenge!
After winning the challenge, Jordan had to pick a mentor and he went with Trixie Mattel. She’s one of my favorite queens so this was already a great match.
The celebrities were told they had to prepare for Snatch Game, which is no easy feat – even for professional actors! Jordan decided to go with Chrissy Teigen, but was a tiny bit worried.
But Babykins had nothing to worry about! Trixie made her look absolutely gorgeous.
Babykins was really feeling herself, too.
The finished look is jaw-dropping, too!
Babykins even nailed Chrissy’s meme-ified cringe face.
She was funny as hell, too! Here’s “Chrissy” promoting her cock–I mean, cookbook.
Then it was time for Babykins to hit the runway, wearing the RuPaul-inspired outfit of her choice: Ru’s Bob Mackie look from the 1995 Vh1 Fashion and Music Awards.
Michelle Visage’s review of Babykins’ runway look says it all.
Babykins really embraced her persona.
Then it was time for all the newly-minted drag queens to lip sync for their charity to Madonna’s “Express Yourself.” Babykins gave it her all!
Looks like Babykins has watched plenty of Drag Race finales because she pulled off quite a reveal!
Ru was very impressed, crowning Babykins the winner!
He absolutely deserved it! That transformation into Babykins was no easy feat but it’s evident Jordan had so much fun! Perhaps All Stars is in his future!
