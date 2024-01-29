Swickard Anchorage Honors Heroic Sergeant Jonathan Butler with a New 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Truck

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Swickard Anchorage, in partnership with Swickard Auto Group, proudly announces the recipient of their “Nominate a Hero” initiative, celebrating those who make an exceptional impact on Anchorage. Out of 600 nominations, Sergeant Jonathan Butler emerged as the hero deserving a new 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Truck.

Sergeant Jonathan Butler embodies the true spirit of heroism, both within the police force and Anchorage community. His story deeply moved the selection committee, highlighting his exceptional law enforcement service and selfless contributions to non-profit organizations.

Joining the Anchorage Police Department at 21, Butler graduated as valedictorian and became a trusted member of the community. As an Assistant Team Leader in the SWAT team and recently promoted to Sergeant, he’s a pillar of strength in Anchorage.

The ‘Nominate a Hero’ ceremony, held on January 23rd, was attended by Mayor Dave Bronson and Chief of Police Michael Kerle. Chief Kerle said, “Sergeant Butler’s compassion and dedication transforms lives. He’s a true hero who’s made Anchorage safer and kinder.”

Mayor Bronson added, “Sergeant Butler’s commitment to public service leaves an enduring mark. He embodies hope and compassion.”

Close colleague Eric Smith submitted the nomination, praising Butler’s trustworthiness and leadership.

Jeff Swickard, CEO of Swickard Auto Group, concluded by presenting Sergeant Butler with a 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Truck. “Sergeant Butler embodies the spirit of a true hero. We are deeply grateful for his extraordinary work in our community.”

SOURCE Swickard Auto Group

