Swift Account Opening Experience: Open a Completely Digital Bank Account Seamlessly Within 5 Minutes with the New Kotak811 Account Opening Journey

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Thanks to the digital revolution, people no longer have to visit their banks physically to open an account. One can easily avoid the long queues in a bank by opening an account from the comfort of their home. Kotak has made it even easier for people to open their bank accounts with a few simple clicks and taps on their phones.

Kotak is allowing Indians to create their bank accounts by sharing their Aadhaar (not mandatory), PAN, and a few other simple details. Five minutes is enough to successfully create a Kotak811 account. The added advantage is that people don’t have the pressure to maintain a minimum balance in their accounts. The zero-balance savings account is the most easiest way to open a Digital Bank account.

The few simple steps to open a zero-balance savings account with the Kotak811 digital banking app are as follows:

Step 1: Open the Banking App

Customers need to open the digital banking app or the official website of Kotak on their smartphones. The process of creating their account will begin with entering their phone number. After that, customers need to provide a few more basic details like their DOB and name. The online account opening process is possible from anywhere and completely eliminates the need to visit the bank physically.

Step 2: Gather All the Required Documents

Customers will have to keep all the required documents handy while opening their accounts. They need to submit a document like a PAN card, Aadhaar card (Not mandatory), passport, Voter’s card, or driving license as identity proof. Customers are also required to submit two passport-sized photographs.

Step 3: Go for the Video KYC Verification

KYC is mandatory for mobile banking, but customers have the opportunity to complete the process online. Customers will be required to submit the relevant documents for verification. The KYC will take place through a video call with a bank employee.

Step 4: Start Using The Account

After all the steps, customers receive their customer ID and account number to log in to their zero-balance savings account.

About Kotak811

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the first new-age financial institution in India to offer a zero-balance saving account to customers. With a completely digital account opening process, a Kotak811 account can be opened from anywhere and at any time. They offer the best banking solutions along with a 4% interest per annum on the savings account balance of customers. *T&C Apply

