Switch Recognized by Environmental Protection Agency as a Top 10 Green Power Leader

Switch’s Commitment to 100 Percent Renewable Energy is Recognized in Advancing Sustainable Critical Infrastructure and the Green Energy Market

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) (“Switch”), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, today announced it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP). Switch ranked in the top 10 on EPA’s Top 30 Tech & Telecom List and 25th on the Top 100 List of companies based on power usage, with a perfect 100 percent ranking for the use of green power.

Switch is using nearly 984 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which represents 100 percent of its operations’ total power needs. Switch’s continued use of green power helps advance the voluntary market for renewables and the development of green energy sources.

By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Switch and other “Green Power Partners” are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions, including ozone, fine particles, acid rain and regional haze.

“This recognition is so meaningful to Switch as it shines a light on our ongoing use of green power and achievement of net zero carbon emissions,” said Switch Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto. “Our commitment to sustainable power is reflective of the core values of our Founder and CEO Rob Roy who recognizes that data runs the planet, but it should not ruin our planet.”

“EPA congratulates Switch, for its use of green power and taking a leadership position on the environment,” said James Critchfield, Manager of EPA’s Green Power Partnership. “Switch’s impressive green power commitment helps to reduce harmful air pollution and provides an excellent example for others in the Tech & Telecom sector.”

According to S&P Global’s first ESG Credit Indicator Report Card Switch is the only company to achieve the highest Environmental Rating (E-1) among more than 180 corporate issuers and received the highest scores in our peer group for Social (S-2) and Governance (G-2) scores showing its leadership in Environmental Social and Governance (ESG).

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company’s world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas, are the world’s most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About EPA’s Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2020, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 70 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-recognized-by-environmental-protection-agency-as-a-top-10-green-power-leader-301608294.html

SOURCE Switch, Inc.