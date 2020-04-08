Switzerland players, coach decline payments worth 1 million dollars

The players and coach on Switzerland’s national football team have declined to take more than 1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 million) of payments that were due from their federation in 2020.

The team was scheduled to play in the now-postponed European Championship in June and had two games in Qatar canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ |

Barcelona slashes staggering wage bill to survive lockdown



The shutdown of games has cost the Swiss soccer body millions of dollars.

Federation chairman Dominique Blanc says it’s a magnificent gesture from the players.

Blanc tested positive for the virus three weeks ago.

Team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner says “we wanted to set an example and show solidarity.”