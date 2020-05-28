Sydney commuter ‘sexually assaults 18-year-old girl on train, punches blind man and KICKS guide dog’

A male commuter allegedly sexually touched an 18-year-old girl on a train platform before following her into a carriage, punching a blind man and kicking his dog.

The 24-year-old man is accused of approaching a girl while she was seated waiting for a train at Parramatta Railway Station at 1.45pm on Thursday.

‘He sexually touched the woman and kissed her on the cheek causing her to immediately leave the platform and board a train,’ a NSW Police spokesman said.

The man allegedly followed the 18-year-old onto the train, prompting her to get off at the next station, Westmead, where she reported the incident to Sydney Trains staff.

A 24-year-old man allegedly approached an 18-year-old girl while she was seated waiting for a train at Parramatta Railway Station (pictured) at 1:45pm on Thursday

But the man stayed on the train and allegedly approached a blind man sitting with his guide dog in a disabled seat.

‘The man verbally abused the victim, before punching him in the head a number of times, spitting on him, then kicking his dog,’ a NSW Police spokesman said.

The 24-year-old got off the train at Blacktown Railway Station, where police were waiting to arrest him.

Police allege the man spat in the face of one officer and made verbal threats while they were arresting him.

He was taken to Blacktown Police Station where he was charged with sexual touching, common assault, commit act of cruelty to an animal, assault police and intimidation of a police officer.

He was refused bail and will face Blacktown Local Court on Friday.