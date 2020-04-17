Sydney model shares what life was like in Hilton hotel during coronavirus lockdown

A young model has spoken of her surprise after unwittingly becoming the face of Australia’s coronavirus crisis when she was forced into mandatory quarantine.

Luisa Mariano, 20, spent 14 days inside Sydney’s five-star Hilton after rushing back from America for a family emergency.

But when she posted images of herself in PJs dancing her hotel room to Instagram she quickly became an internet star.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail Australia, Ms Mariano said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to her pictures.

‘I’d never really had that kind of coverage or publicity so it was odd to see so many people commenting on me or the situation,’ she said.

‘I’ve never really received any negative attention online thankfully, just people from both genders wanting to get to know me.’

A young model has spoken of her surprise after unwittingly becoming the face of Australia’s coronavirus crisis when she was forced into mandatory quarantine

Luisa Mariano (pictured), who spent 14 days inside Sydney’s five-star Hilton after rushing back from America, also hit out at travellers who compared their accommodation to ‘prison’ and moped about the quality of their food

The 20-year-old aspiring singer had visited North Carolina for a family emergency – and then dealt with cancelled return flights, miscommunication at the airport and a 24 hour stopover at Los Angeles airport to get home

Ms Mariano was plunged into a nightmare situation after she tried to return to Australia from the US last month.

She had been in North Carolina for a family emergency but struggled to get home amid cancelled flights and miscommunication from the airport.

After a 24-hour stopover at Los Angeles airport and a long flight she arrived in Sydney, where she was transferred by guard straight to a waiting bus and taken to the Hilton.

Ms Mariano said 14 days in quarantine was once-in-a-lifetime experience, and had actually better prepared her for self-isolating at home for the remainder of the crisis.

‘Doing it at home is nothing like inside the hotel. You really appreciate going for a daily walk, or choosing what you want for dinner, when to eat,’ she said.

Ms Mariano was astounded when she first saw other returned travellers comparing their living conditions to prisons or detention centres, and said no matter how tricky the first few days were, it definitely wasn’t as bad as it was made out to be.

‘I don’t think you can ever compare the Hilton to a detention centre,’ she said.

Ms Mariano (pictured) said 14 days in quarantine was once-in-a-lifetime experience, and had actually better prepared her for self-isolating at home for the remainder of the crisis

The aspiring model and singer became the face of the coronavirus crisis after taking photos inside her hotel room

‘Even if you’re not getting regular updates, or the best food, or whatever it is. You’re still in a great room, with a shower that has hot, running water. It’s not the same, not even close.’

While she said her experience was, overall, a positive one, Ms Mariano wants people to understand that being quarantined in a five-star hotel is not the same as being a paying guest.

‘People genuinely believed we were getting all this great treatment. I had friends asking about the gym and amenities. I had to explain, like, no. I cannot leave my room,’ she said.

‘They thought I was in the Hilton, living it up. I was in a room. No balcony, no fresh air. It was fine, but it wasn’t some amazing ‘Hilton’ experience.’

While she said her experience was, overall, a positive one, Ms Mariano wants people to understand that being quarantined in a five-star hotel is not the same as being a paying guest

Ms Mariano said if roles were reversed, she too would have assumed the worst if she heard people were whinging under her circumstances.

But she said there was some merit to the complaints made by some other returned travellers.

‘On that first day, we didn’t get fed for 12 hours. There wasn’t any communication. We were the first to arrive and they were ironing out the kinks, so it was fine, but I understand why people could’ve been upset by that.

‘Being in a five-star hotel doesn’t mean we were five-star guests, or were given five-star food.’

In fact, the quality of the food caused so many complaints that after two days, they were instructed that the company had hired new caterers.

Again, Ms Mariano said it wasn’t inedible, but it wasn’t great. ‘I was hungry,’ she laughed. ‘I ate it.’

‘I think it just depends on the person, their tolerances, their expectations. The only thing we all need to survive is patience,’ she said.

But outside of the small, and fixable, food mishap, Ms Mariano said the stay was reasonable and staff did what they could to help.

Thousands of returned travellers (pictured) were placed into forced quarantine in five-star hotels across Sydney

Ms Mariano told Daily Mail Australia experience was once-in-a-lifetime, and had actually better prepared her for self-isolating at home for the remainder of the crisis

Initially, she was told housekeeping would come by every three days.

‘So the first time housekeeping arrived, basically we were just told to stand in the furthest corner with our masks on,’ Ms Mariano explained.

She said the whole situation was ‘so uncomfortable’.

‘I just had to kind of watch and it was the most awkward thing. They’re doing things you’re perfectly capable of doing yourself, so it was just super uncomfortable to watch someone try to do it and risk their health while you’re just standing there.’

After the first visit, hotel authorities decided it wasn’t safe for housekeeping, which was ‘totally understandable’ as far as Ms Mariano was concerned. She felt far better doing it herself for the remainder of her stay.

She spent days on end in the hotel provided dressing robes, switching occasionally into pyjamas, but rarely into anything else.

Laundry wasn’t a free service at the Hilton, and Ms Mariano hand washed what she needed to save some money.

One traveller complained about the timing of the dinner service, sharing a picture of her yet-to-be-eaten meal at 9.51pm and comparing it to plane food

The return travellers are updating their Instagram followers about what life is like in the 14-day quarantine

Every second day, she’d sit and wait for the registered nurse to call the hotel phone, asking whether she’d developed any symptoms of coronavirus.

She never did.

Even Ms Mariano’s family in the United States, which has been crippled by the virus as a nation, have all escaped unscathed so far.

‘We’ve been really lucky. We were pretty proactive over there, and I wore a mask heading home,’ she said.

Hotel staff also provided guests with hotline numbers for mental health services, and ‘did their best to keep us happy and healthy,’ she said.

Ms Mariano had well and truly settled into the swing of things by the second week of isolation, but when the day before her release rolled around, she was itching to see her parents again.

Hilton Sydney guests stuck in quarantine complained about the lack of fresh food they were receiving from free from the hotel

‘I was checked by medics, then cleared by police and given my yellow wristband, which meant I could leave,’ she said. ‘The plan was initially to wait until Saturday morning, but when they told me I could leave at midnight on the dot, I asked my parents to come as soon as possible.

‘Just the thought of sleeping in my own bed, it was great,’ she said.

Since returning home, Ms Mariano said she’s learned to appreciate the little things more.

She hasn’t once thought about defying the strict stay at home orders which are still in place throughout the nation, and relishes her small window of outdoor exercise each day.

‘I only leave home to exercise, but to be honest after the hotel quarantine, it is so easy to isolate at home. It’s far less restrictive.

Ms Mariano is originally from Brazil but grew up in Sydney and is an aspiring singer.

‘I have been singing from a very young age and got to record my first EP in Miami last year and am currently in the process of releasing my tracks this year.’

Ms Mariano is originally from Brazil but grew up in Sydney and is an aspiring singer