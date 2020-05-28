Jimmys Post

Sydney parking fine leaves driver stunner after parking in the city for hours

Sydney parking fine leaves driver stunner after parking in the city for hours

Driver who left his car on a Sydney street for hours is stunned to find he’d been slapped with a VERY bizarre fine

  • A driver received a $0 parking ticket after leaving his car in Sydney’s inner west 
  • The council said it was prioritising public safety over other enforcement
  • But the grace period will end soon with regular tickets back in force from June 1

By Tom Place For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A driver who left his car in the city for hours returned to find a bizarre parking ticket – with a $0 fine.

The driver parked on a side street off Victoria Road in Rozelle, in Sydney’s Inner West, where parking fines can be expensive.

But after checking his ticket the driver found they had been given a $0 fine and ordered not to pay anything. 

A lucky driver received a $0 parking ticket after leaving his car parked in Sydney’s inner west for hours

The strange parking ticket was issued only as a warning.

The Inner West Council  decided to issue the $0 fines as a way to put public safety ahead of enforcement but it did not say when the grace period would end. 

However the council will start issuing penalty notices from June 1 and will still give out parking fines if the offence is a safety issue.

On Monday, the City of Sydney council announced it would be putting an end to free parking in the city after it suspended parking fines at the end of March.

The council said parking inspectors would be back in full force on May 25 to ‘ensure everyone has safe, fair and equal access to parking’. 

The 1,400 free parking permits that were issued to emergency service workers will remain valid until June 30.

Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth have also brought back parking restrictions.

The man parked on Brent Street off Victoria Road in Rozelle, in Sydney's Inner West, where parking tickets are known to reach astronomical prices

The man parked on Brent Street off Victoria Road in Rozelle, in Sydney’s Inner West, where parking tickets are known to reach astronomical prices

Source link

admin

Related News

REVEALED: Horror summer of bushfires killed four times as many people as coronavirus in Australia

REVEALED: Horror summer of bushfires killed four times as many people as coronavirus in Australia

Smoke from Australia’s 2019-20 summer bushfire season caused an estimated 445 deaths while there have been 103 deadly cases of coronavirus across the country.  A

Illegal deforestation wiped out almost 1,900 FIFA soccer fields per day in the Amazon jungle in 2019

Illegal deforestation wiped out almost 1,900 FIFA soccer fields per day in the Amazon jungle in 2019

A study released Tuesday showed that as many as 2,100 hectares – the equivalent of 1,900 soccer fields – were razed each day in 2019

Heartbreaking video emerges of George Floyd, 46, encouraging young people to give up gun violence

Heartbreaking video emerges of George Floyd, 46, encouraging young people to give up gun violence

A heartbreaking new video has emerged online of George Floyd encouraging the younger generation to put an end to gun violence. The undated video was

Two are charged over a NRL Dally M Medal betting scandal over coach Craig Bellamy award

Two are charged over a NRL Dally M Medal betting scandal over coach Craig Bellamy award

Two are charged over a NRL Dally M Medal betting scandal after a flurry of lucrative late wagers were placed Two men allegedly placed bets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *