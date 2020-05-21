Sydney private school infection underlines Australia ‘not out of the woods’

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos has urged Australians not to become complacent about coronavirus outbreaks, warning “we are not out of the woods yet”.

A Sydney private school will close its doors for 48 hours to undergo deep cleaning after a Year 7 student tested positive to the virus, just as NSW students begin to return to full-time face-to-face learning.

Mr Gavrielatos told Sky News the recent infection as St Ignatius College Riverview “illustrates that we are still in the middle of a pandemic”.

He said the move to allocate extra cleaning supplies to schools was “absolutely necessary” because “they contribute to a very important ingredient in this pandemic and that is the need to increase and grow confidence for all”.

“We need to make sure that everything we do, in all of our utterances, and this goes to the government, that we are contributing to growing the confidence of our teachers and the whole community which is still trying to come to terms with this pandemic.”

Image: AP

Source link