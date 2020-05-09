Sydney real estate: bidders go for broke at first on-site auctions in six weeks

Buyers were encouraged to stand on marked areas to ensure social distrancing at a North Ryde auction. Picture: David Swift

SELLERS cashed in yesterday as Sydney’s housing market reopened for business with the first on-site auctions in almost six weeks.

Almost 140 properties went under the hammer across the state and plenty more were open for inspection, although agents were controlling visitor numbers and encouraging social distancing.

Inspections had been restricted to private viewings since late March and auctions could only be conducted online.

Live auctions resumed yesterday with strict health guidelines. Access was mostly restricted to bidders only and attendees were told to register their details digitally to avoid handling physical paperwork.

Auctioneer Max Wylie sold a Kent Rd home in North Ryde for $1.520 million, $120,000 over reserve. Picture: David Swift

Hand sanitiser was a regular feature at auctions and there were signs advising attendees not to touch anything in the homes and to stay away if they were feeling unwell.

Various strategies were used to keep bidders apart.

The bidders at a North Ryde auction were told to stand on spots marked with tape to ensure they were at least 1.5m apart.

Neighbours at a Strathfield auction were discouraged from attending by flyers dropped in mailboxes the day before. The front yard was then cordoned off and access was permitted only for bidders.

The front of a Strathfield home was cordoned off to control crowd numbers. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Many of the Strathfield onlookers were in masks but the buyer bid online, paying $1.41 million. Picture: Tim Hunter.

There were still some onlookers at the auction but most watched from across the street — many wearing face masks.

The auction clearance rate will not be published until next week but early indicators showed some sellers got well above their reserve prices.

A three-bedroom house on Byrne St in Drummoyne sold for $1.856 million after opening on a vendor bid of $1.72 million. Many of the bidders submitted offers online.

Ray White-Drummoyne selling agent Chris Wilkins said price expectations for the home were about $1.75 million.

Steve and Caitlin Najdovski bought a Drummoyne house at auction.

Buyers Caitlin and Steve Najdovki were surprised at the level of competition. “We ended up stretching our budget a bit,” Mr Najdovki said.

Eighteen bidders registered for the auction of a three-bedroom house on Manson Rd in Strathfield. It sold for $1.41 million to an online bidder, beating the reserve by $35,000.

Agent Hanna Kim of Devine Real Estate had pushed up the reserve by nearly $100,000 just prior to the auction due to the high level of buyer interest.

In the northwest, a three-bedroom house on Kent Rd in North Ryde sold for $1.52 million — $120,000 over reserve — after attracting 14 registered bidders.

Selling agent Kim Toyer-Uttley of McGrath Ryde said they were originally expecting 10 bidders and would have been “thrilled” to sell at about $1.4 million. “There seems to be an emotional pull to being on site,” she said.

Seller Ross Gow said he was “very pleased” with the result. “I had almost no expectation because of the whole (virus) thing but everything went well … better than we thought.”

In Westmead, a block of five units sold under the hammer for $3.855 million after a starting bid of $2 million. Selling agent Peter Vines said the reserve was under $3 million.

Brothers Ian and Ross Gow sold their North Ryde family home for higher tha expected. Picture: David Swift

Ray White managing director Dan White said many homeowners would likely base their decision to sell in the coming weeks on how the first round of live auctions went.

Real Estate Institute of NSW chief executive Tim McKibbin said the relaxed restrictions meant real estate was now in the same category as hardware stores and supermarkets in terms of the level of potential exposure to COVID-19.

“Going to an auction or open home will not be all that different from going to a (shop),” he said.