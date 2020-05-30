Sydney Silverwater prison robber Corey London kept away from Rebels bikies after love triangle

Prison guard Melissa Goodwin (pictured), 25, allegedly had sex with inmate Corey London, 21, five times in Silverwater Prison in Sydney’s west since November last year

A convicted armed robber is having to be kept away from Rebels bikies in prison after his love triangle with a former prison officer came to light.

Inmate Corey London, 21, allegedly had sex with guard Melissa Goodwin, 25, five times in Silverwater Prison in Sydney’s West since November last year.

She also allegedly smuggled in tobacco, cigarette lighters and chewing gum for him.

Earlier this month, Goodwin was stood down from her prison job after it was revealed she is dating former prisoner and Rebels OMCG associate Caleb Valeri.

Meanwhile, London was moved to Long BayJail in early May after being found guilty of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery.

But now that the alleged love triangle is over, the 21-year-old is being protected by prison guards who suspect Rebels bikie inmates may wish ill of him.

London has been approached by other prisoners about his alleged sexual encounters with Goodwin, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Prison officers have been ordered to keep an eye on London and make sure he is never put in the same cell as a Rebels bikie associate.

The convicted robber, who calls himself ‘korrupt gangster’, is spending six years in jail but will be eligible for release in August 2022.

London’s new prison protection comes after his alleged former lover Goodwin was arrested at her home in Ingleburn, in Sydney’s south-west, on Monday.

The former prison officer was charged with public office misconduct and engaging in a relationship with an inmate, causing a safety risk.

Police reportedly found Valeri at her home when she was arrested, which goes against his bail conditions that require him to reside at his home in St Clair.

Goodwin and her new boyfriend Caleb Valeri (left), who is a former prisoner and Rebels OMCG associate

The charges were the latest step in the downfall of the one-time prison poster girl.

Goodwin and Valeri are understood to have been in a relationship for several months but their romance started following the bikie’s release from jail.

Corrective services workers are required to inform their employer of relationships of any nature they have with former inmates.

As such an investigation into Goodwin was launched earlier this month during which she has been suspended from her role.

While their post-prison relationship is not a crime, Goodwin’s jailhouse romance with London could land her in the same prisons she patrolled.

Strict new laws introduced in NSW in 2018 mean prison officer in a relationship with inmates face up to two years jail.

Goodwin was charged on Monday with public office misconduct and engaging in a relationship with an inmate, causing a safety risk. It came weeks after she appeared on the front cover the Corrective Services NSW magazine (pictured)

Robert Hallows, boss of the NSW Corrective Services Investigation Unit, said they uncovered the alleged crime after a tip off from Corrective Services NSW.

Detective Inspector Hollows said NSW Police have a ‘zero tolerance’ on relationships between inmates and corrective services employees.

‘Last Wednesday we received some information from the Correction Services NSW intelligence unit in relation to an (alleged) inappropriate relationship between a female officer and a male inmate,’ Detective Inspector Hollows said.

‘We have confirmed that their has (allegedly) been correspondence between this female officer and the inmate, and as a result she was taken to Campbelltown Police Station today and charged.

‘The allegation is that there were five separate sexual incidents… also there was an allegation of contraband being taken into the centre, being tobacco, lighters and chewing gum.’

Valeri (pictured), an up and coming rapper and former prison inmate, created his first music video behind bars and has posted numerous pictures to Instagram from his time in jail

Goodwin’s new boyfriend Valeri was there to escort her out of Campbelltown Police Station on Monday, shielding her face from waiting TV cameras.

He then took to Instagram with a video of himself calling the media ‘wankers’.

A wannabe rapper, Valeri recorded the music video for his only song within the walls of a NSW prison as his fellow inmates watched on.

Valeri – who goes by the rap name Hoodrich Hefner – has one song which he shared to Spotify for the first time on the day his girlfriend was arrested.

Goodwin has been granted bail and will face Burwood Local Court on July 14.