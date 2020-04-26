Syed Akbaruddin, India’s UN envoy set to retire, TS Tirumurti may replace him

NEW DELHI : India’s missions to the UN, London and the European Union are set to see major changes with some of those heading the embassies set to retire.

Former foriegn ministry spokesman and current permanent representative of India to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, is expected to be replaced by TS Tirumurti, secretary, economic relations, in the Indian foreign ministry.

Akbaruddin is set to retire soon as is India’s high commisioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanshyam, two people aware of the development said.

Tirumurti, a former high commisioner to Malaysia, has also served in the foriegn secretary’s office and was also one of India’s representatives to the Palestinian Territories in the 1990s.

Ghanshyam’s position in London is expected to be filled by Gaitri Kumar, India’s current envoy to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.

Santosh Jha, currently India’s envoy to Uzbekistan, is likely to take over as India’s new ambassador to Brussels.

In other changes, Rajiv Chander, India’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva who is also due to retire soon, could be replaced by Indra Mani Pandey, additional secretary in charge of disarmament and international security affairs in the Indian foriegn ministry.

India’s envoy to the Phillipines Jaideep Mazumdar is to move to Austria as ambassador.

Former foriegn ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar expected to be India’s next envoy to Finland.

