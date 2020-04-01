Sylvester Stallone, 73, Daughter Sistine & Sisters Dress Up As ‘Tiger King’ Stars & The Pics Are Everything

Sylvester Stallone, his wife, Jennifer, and their three daughters, Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet, got in touch with their wild side when they dressed up as the cast from the Netflix docu-series ‘Tiger King,’ and fans were obsessed!

There’s no boredom in the Stallone household during quarantine! Oscar-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone, 73, his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 51, and their three daughters — Sistine, 21, Sophia, 23, and Scarlet, 17 — felt inspired by the popular Netflix docu-series Tiger King and chose to put their own spin on the cast of characters featured on the show. The entire family dressed up — with uncanny likeness — just like the cast and shared the results to their respective Instagram accounts! Donning costumes that made them look like Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic, and more, the family couldn’t have looked more spot on or more wild! “Quarantine has made us go Tiger King,” Sylvester’s wife, Jennifer, captioned her series of photos, which featured the family taking a selfie, sitting alongside each other, and even the three girls and Sylvester posing side by side. Sistine simply captioned her series of images with “Tiger King” in all capital letters.

Naturally, their fans became immediately obsessed with the photos! “Haha! Omg. LOVE THIS,” one fan commented on Sistine’s post. Another admirer chimed in to say their costumes were “legendary!” Even Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna got in on the compliments, commenting on Sistine’s post that her pictures with her sisters and parents were “So good!!!”

For fans of the famous family who aren’t fully aware of the show they’re cosplaying, Tiger King has quickly become one of the most talked about series on Netflix. The docu-series, which hit the streaming platform on March 20, follows zoo owners and self-proclaimed wildlife conservationists in their bids to become the best at their trade. The series highlights a number of ways the zoo keepers and wild animal owners mistreat the creatures as well as one another. It’s a dramatic series full of mayhem, malice and even murder!

But while the Stallone family is safely staying in doors and practicing the necessary precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s fun to see that the family is spending their time getting creative! Much like their fans, we cannot wait to see what they share next!