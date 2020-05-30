Jimmys Post

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic dote on newborn son Oscar as they enjoy a stroll in Sydney

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic dote on newborn son Oscar as they enjoy a stroll in Sydney

Their boy! Sylvia Jeffreys and husband Peter Stefanovic dote on newborn son Oscar as they enjoy a stroll in Sydney

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

They welcomed their first child together, newborn son Oscar, in February. 

And on Friday, Sylvia Jeffreys and husband Peter Stefanovic doted on their tiny tot as they enjoyed a morning stroll in Sydney’s Double Bay. 

New mother Sylvia, 34, cut a casual figure on the outing in her activewear as she held Oscar in a leopard print carrier.  

Their boy! Sylvia Jeffreys and husband Peter Stefanovic doted on newborn son Oscar as they enjoyed a stroll in Sydney on Friday

The Channel Nine star wore black leggings with a grey jumper and a black windbreaker jacket from P.E Nation.  

The blonde pulled her short locks back into a neat bun and accessorised with chic cat-eye sunglasses. 

Sky News presenter Peter, 38, opted for a pair of dark jeans with a white hoodie and a khaki jacket. 

Stepping out: They made sure their boy was warm in the chilly weather, putting him in knitted baby booties and a beanie. The pair, who married in 2017, appeared relaxed and happy as they walked around in the sunshine

Stepping out: They made sure their boy was warm in the chilly weather, putting him in knitted baby booties and a beanie. The pair, who married in 2017, appeared relaxed and happy as they walked around in the sunshine

Casual: The Channel Nine star wore black leggings with a grey jumper and a black windbreaker jacket from P.E Nation

Casual: The Channel Nine star wore black leggings with a grey jumper and a black windbreaker jacket from P.E Nation

He teamed the look with a grey cap and dark sunglasses. 

They made sure their boy was warm in the chilly weather, putting him in knitted baby booties and a beanie. 

The pair, who married in 2017, appeared relaxed and happy as they walked around in the sunshine. 

The couple welcomed Oscar in February and announced the news on Instagram at the time. 

Sylvia shared a sweet image of their son in a blue onesie at the time and said that he has ‘deep blue eyes’ and is ‘perfectly healthy.’

‘He’s absolute magic,’ she added in her caption at the time. 

He's a tiny tot! The couple welcomed Oscar in February and announced the news on Instagram at the time. Sylvia said her boy is 'absolute magic'

He’s a tiny tot! The couple welcomed Oscar in February and announced the news on Instagram at the time. Sylvia said her boy is ‘absolute magic’

Earlier this month, Sylvia told Today Extra how she’s been finding motherhood. 

She said on the show: ‘It’s just been the most wonderful and surprising experience.’ 

‘It is every emotion at its extreme and all mixed in together. It is an extreme and deep joy, it is rational anxiety. But mostly just joy and wonder, and in awe of this beautiful little boy,’ she said. 

Sylvia also revealed she and Peter ‘go to bed at night and just watch videos’ of their little boy.

'It's just been the most wonderful and surprising experience': Earlier this month, Sylvia told Today Extra how she's been finding motherhood

‘It’s just been the most wonderful and surprising experience’: Earlier this month, Sylvia told Today Extra how she’s been finding motherhood

Source link

admin

Related News

Take That star Mark Owen appears unrecognisable during live concert

Take That star Mark Owen appears unrecognisable during live concert

They wowed fans by reuniting as a four piece for a virtual performance from their homes on Friday night for charity amid the coronavirus. Yet

‘I need a wine’: Bec Judd reveals son Darcy, three, has been rushed to hospital for surgery  

‘I need a wine’: Bec Judd reveals son Darcy, three, has been rushed to hospital for surgery  

‘I need a wine’: Bec Judd reveals son Darcy, three, has been rushed to hospital for surgery By Daily Mail Australia Reporter Published: 01:34 BST,

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey sets pulses soaring as she poses in a black lace bra for racy snap

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey sets pulses soaring as she poses in a black lace bra for racy snap

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey sets pulses soaring as she poses in a black lace bra for racy snap… amid claims she was ‘told off by

Imogen Thomas flashes her abs in a crop top as she swigs gin and slimline tonic

Imogen Thomas flashes her abs in a crop top as she swigs gin and slimline tonic

Imogen Thomas flashes her abs in a crop top as she swigs gin and slimline tonic during boozy socially-distanced picnic with pal in a London

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *