SYLVOX Vision Showcases the Next Evolution of Home Entertainment Systems at the Las Vegas ShowStoppers @ CES 2023 Media Event on January 5, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SYLVOX Vision, Inc., will be showcasing its innovative line of outdoor, kitchen, and RV televisions that are the next evolution of home entertainment systems on Thursday, January 5 at the ShowStoppers @ CES 2023 media event at the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel Grand Ballroom from 6-10 p.m. PST.

SYLVOX focuses on the production of full-scene TVs, including outdoor TVs, waterproof bathroom TVs, kitchen TVs, RV TVs, and portable TVs to meet the needs of these different scenarios.

ShowStoppers @ CES 2023 is a media showcase event that helps journalists connect with some of the world’s most influential technologies including major brands, startups, leaders, and advocates. The event also features future technologies and top entertainment products.

“We’ll participate in the exhibition to show the media our advanced electronics and the world’s top television waterproofing technology. With a strong technical team and leading technology, we’ll keep up with new products from generation to generation,” said SYLVOX Vision, Inc. marketing manager Rebecca Zhang.

Some people think that indoor TVs operate the same way as outdoor TVs, but they’re not the same at all. If you took your indoor TV outside, it would quickly break down.

“Our Advanced QLED Outdoor TV for Partial Sun, Support download App (Deck Pro QLED Series) are made to withstand just about anything Mother Nature can throw at it,” said Zhang.

The outdoor TV is engineered to handle the elements in ways indoor models can’t and are specifically built for the outdoors and are weather-resistant all year round. It comes with a certification rating of IP55 for extreme weather protection.

This rating certifies that the TVs are protected against dust ingress that could be harmful to the normal operation of the product. It also certifies that the TVs are protected against solid objects and water jets flowing through a 6.3 mm nozzle from any direction.

The exterior body of the Sylvox Outdoor TVs are made from scratch-resistant aluminum metal and designed to maintain a brand-new look even after long durations of outside use. All internal and external components are built for 100 percent protection against corrosion and other issues commonly caused by moisture, dust, and oxidation.

“These televisions are incredibly worry-free. Besides being waterproof, our products can handle extreme cold and heat temperatures. Advanced heat dissipation systems can withstand temperatures ranging from -22° to 122°F (-30° to 50°C),” said Zhang.

The television is unlikely to overheat since it has a low-powered video display, and the internal motherboard has an independent cooling system.

Unlike indoor TVs, the SYLVOX outdoor televisions have excellent brightness and contrast controls for better visibility in sunny or shady outdoor areas. Deck Pro’s brightness can be increased up to 1000-2000 nits, which makes it roughly three times brighter than conventional home TVs.

“If you’re tired of searching for content with a remote, let our 4K Deck Pro QLED outdoor TVs do the work for you. All you have to do is speak into the remote and it will quickly find the content you want to see,” said Zhang.

The SYLVOX 15.6″ Smart Flat Screen Under Cabinet Counter Kitchen TVs and the 24″ Frameless Combo 12V/24V RV TV With DVD Player will also be at the event.

The RV TV and DVD player is AC/DC compatible for either 12 or 24 volts and comes with an FM radio and digital ATSC TV tuner. It’s easy to install with a 1080P full high-definition picture quality display and can be used when traveling or at home.

“If you’re outside, traveling, or in the kitchen preparing your favorite meal, you’ll never miss your favorite show thanks to the next evolution of home entertainment equipment from SYLVOX Vision, Inc.,” said Zhang.

For further information about SYLVOX products, the ShowStoppers @ CES 2023 event

