Symmetry Software Announces Webhooks by Symmetry, enabling modern fintech applications to stay updated with critical payroll tax updates.

Webhooks by Symmetry is a notification service that allows your application to programmatically stay in sync with critical tax updates driven by the Symmetry Tax Engine. Payroll tax changes happen frequently, and the process of updating applications touching payroll tax calculations can be complex and burdensome. The changes occur throughout the year as new taxes are added, edited, or removed or other jurisdictional parameters such as withholding form fields are updated. If these updates are not managed correctly, the data used to calculate payroll taxes can become stale or exclude new data required for accurate payroll calculations. Webhooks by Symmetry offers a solution to manage that burden of keeping up with the constant tax changes through technology.

The Webhooks by Symmetry interface allows you to register custom webhooks within a developer portal. The webhook will send data to your application based on specific events within the Symmetry Tax Engine, including tax rate changes, the addition of new taxes and tax IDs, jurisdiction parameter changes, and more. The automated alerts allow modern service providers to update their applications in real-time. In addition to webhooks, you can also register for customized email notifications sent when a tax change occurs that matters to you most.

Never miss a payroll tax update again with Webhooks by Symmetry. Here are a few examples of the types of applications that could benefit:

Any developer with a need for the latest payroll tax changes, including new taxes, changes to tax rates, and jurisdiction parameters

B2B platforms who want to innovate on payroll

Developers who touch HR and taxes who need point solutions for automation

Software providers building a new application or supplementing an existing payroll application

“We are excited to offer Webhooks by Symmetry. This product will allow development teams a faster time to market and lower the burden of keeping up with changing data inside the tax engine. For non-technical users, the email functionality will give clients another way to be notified of changes that could affect their tax calculations.” Billy Long, Chief Architect

As the payroll infrastructure for software and payroll platforms, Symmetry Software has had the privilege of powering the paychecks of over 64M workers each year. Through our expertise in tax compliance, which spans nearly 40 years, we’ve been able to help enable America’s largest service providers and employers to solve complex tax issues. Our mission at Symmetry has always been to help our clients calculate the right taxes the first time and accelerate compliance with a technology-first approach to payroll taxes.

For more information on how to get started using Webhooks by Symmetry, refer to our webhooks website page, which includes a list of our supported webhook events.

About Symmetry Software

Symmetry Software is the payroll infrastructure for software & payroll platforms powering the paychecks of over 64 million workers each year. Our fully integrated suite of payroll tax APIs and software tools helps companies solve complex tax compliance issues and allow service providers to build applications across the entirety of the payroll process. Symmetry’s tools were built from 37 years of experience in payroll tax withholding software and make our customer’s processes more automated, efficient, error-free, and regulatory compliant. Symmetry’s products include the Symmetry Tax Engine®, Symmetry Payroll Forms™, Symmetry Payroll Point®, Symmetry Minimum Wage Finder, and Calculators by Symmetry. Since 1984, Symmetry Software has been helping clients deliver great payroll through powerful technology.

