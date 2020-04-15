Sympathy flows for cruise ship passengers

news, local-news,

I HAVE every sympathy for the people stranded on cruise ships in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. They have probably paid a large part of their savings for what should have been the experience of a lifetime, but I can’t help thinking that it only reinforces my opinion of these giant vulgar floating palaces where 1000 or more people are confined under the one roof, like in a cattle ship. It is an environment perfect for the incubation and spreading of disease. Did the people who built and ran these ships ever think what a slap in the face these floating luxury palaces must be to the millions who struggle to make a living, let alone go on a luxury cruise? Malcolm McCulloch, Pipers River. TO my angels at the Bay of Fires IGA Supermarket at St Helen’s thank you. I WAS so grateful for all the help I got when ordering my groceries over the phone, they were so helpful and couldn’t do enough for me. I always shop there. To me, they are a five-star supermarket and I would like to thank Penny, Sue and the manager Scott. I was surprised to see him at the door delivering my groceries. It shows how much they care for their customers. I am very grateful to them. Maureen Ward, St Helens. THE NRL is trying to get games going by the end of this month and play the year out with a shortened season. It’s all about money and nothing else. They just want the games to go ahead, there doesn’t seem to be any consideration towards the health and wellbeing of the players. No taking into account that the players are not in match level fitness or some may have a touch of COVID-19. It’s good enough for the rest of the world to sit this thing out, but not the NRL doesn’t want it like that too bad. You (NRL) for the sake of a few dollars you will put many more in the firing line of the virus that’s offside by miles NRL. Trading dollars for viruses, I know what I would pick. David Parker, West Launceston. WE HAVE heard what the government is going to do to attack the spread of COVID-19 and those strong actions will have massive impacts on individuals who don’t have COVID-19. In my opinion, the counters against the damaging effects of these measures must also be strong, or thousands will be unjustly forced to carry the economic consequences. When will we hear there will be a moratorium on; evictions, foreclosures, power cutoff, water cutoffs, on rates, phone and internet disconnections, medical fees, threats of the bailiff or debt collection and repossessions, where the default has been precipitated by job or income loss as a consequence of the government actions in response to the virus. The government is in the best position to support the banks and others at the end of the cash flow lines in these economic cascades, but if evictions, etc are enacted the damage will be immediate and catastrophic for those involved. Capitalistic mechanisms can be brutal, efficient and quick, if not checked by the government acting in the National interest of our current circumstance. M Fyfe, Riverside. IN YOUR online article (The Examiner, April 12) you reported that Police Commander Rob Blackwood stated: “Senator Whish-Wilson was complying with all requirements.” How can that be? Senator Whish-Wilson was in Canberra on Thursday voting on the $130 billion JobKeeper stimulus package and by his own admission was photographed walking his dog on a beach in Bicheno on Friday. Why is Senator Whish-Wilson not subject to the same quarantine restrictions as other people entering the state? If he is somehow exempt from quarantine because he is a politician and his job is classified as essential then why is he not in Launceston where his electorate office and other residence are located? Bicheno is a small rural town with a higher-than-average older population who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. There has been a noticeable increase in the number of non-residents in the town in the last few weeks and there is fear that they will bring the virus into our town. This fear is real and stated by the Premier when instructing people to stay home this Easter. Senator Whish-Wilson’s presence at Bicheno and his refusal to self-quarantine is a potential source to spread the virus into our community. Now he is trying to give the appearance that he is the victim, needing police protection because some concerned residents are walking past his place taking pictures to raise awareness of what some feel is an abuse of his position and showing a total disregard for our wellbeing. Lynette Neale, Bicheno. QUESTION without notice. Premier Peter Gutwein, why can’t you have your daily address to the people of Tasmania live-streamed from your own home? We have the technology. I can’t be the only person in this state who wonders why you are driving back and forth to Hobart. The rule is to stay at home, except some members of state parliament including yourself, see fit to be above this rule. Boris Johnston (yes I know he contracted the virus) was able to communicate to 66.65 million people (UK population) live streaming from his home. Surely you could do the same to a mere 515,000 people. Tony George, Hagley.

