Syncarpha Capital Turns On Its Fifth Maine Community Solar Project: Wiscasset

WISCASSET, Maine, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Syncarpha Capital, LLC , a full-service solar developer, owner and operator of commercial and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems, received Permission to Operate (PTO) for its 6.4 MW community solar array located in Wiscasset, Maine on January 2, 2024.

Located off of Lowell Town Rd, this project is set to provide approximately 1,200 Maine homeowners, renters, and businesses subscription access, while offering subscribers a competitive 15% discount on clean energy credits generated by the array.

This milestone marks Syncarpha’s fifth community solar garden in Maine to receive its Permission To Operate, with several additional projects in development and construction. To date, Syncarpha has contributed a total of 30.8 MW DC to the Central Maine Power grid, with projects located in Wiscasset, Waldoboro, Readfield, Edgecomb, and Riverside.

“Our success in Maine has been marked by perseverance through numerous set-backs in this emerging community solar market. Our team takes pride in our experience and innovative approach to address these unique challenges, as this Wiscasset project is a testament to our resolve. Syncarpha’s ability to consistently reach these milestones showcases our growing expertise and commitment to expanding sustainable, solar solutions across the State of Maine and beyond.” – Clifford Chapman, Co-Founder & CEO, Syncarpha Capital

Central Maine Power customers are encouraged to contribute to Maine’s renewable energy future by subscribing to a community solar project with Syncarpha through its subsidiary, Solar Gardens by Syncarpha . With no upfront costs to join, Maine residents can support the growth of local clean energy while saving up to 15% on electricity for the entirety of the solar project.

For more community solar information, visit Syncarpha’s community solar website: https://joinsolargardens.com/ , email communitysolar@syncarpha.com , or call (888) 55-SOLAR.

About Syncarpha Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, Syncarpha Capital is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated to developing, acquiring, financing, owning and operating distributed- and utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems across North America. Partnering with experienced developers, installers, engineers, and EPC contractors, and working closely with its customers, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities, and businesses – as well as developing community shared solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonny Nash

Digital Marketing Specialist, Syncarpha Capital

jonny.nash@syncarpha.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syncarpha-capital-turns-on-its-fifth-maine-community-solar-project-wiscasset-302033248.html

SOURCE Syncarpha Capital

