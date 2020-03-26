Syncordis selected partner for Temenos T24 Transact engagement

Syncordis, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (LTI), has been selected as the partner for a strategic Temenos T24 Transact engagement by Standard Chartered Bank, as the bank transforms and upgrades its wealth platform.

As part of the engagement, Syncordis will reimplement Temenos T24 Transact and integrate it with Standard Chartered’s Temenos WealthSuite, Insight and DataSource applications, as well as other systems. Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer, Syncordis said: “This is one of the largest engagements for Temenos WealthSuite in the Asia-Pacific and we bring a proven track and complementary services from LTI to it.”