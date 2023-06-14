Synopsys Accelerates First-Pass Silicon Success for Banias Labs' Networking SoC

High-Quality Synopsys 112G Ethernet PHY IP and AI-Driven EDA Design Suite Cuts Bring-up Time for Advanced 5nm Chip

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) today announced that Banias Labs achieved first-pass silicon success for its optical DSP SoC using Synopsys 112G Ethernet PHY IP and EDA Design Suite . In 2021, Banias selected Synopsys’ IP due to its low latency, flexible reach lengths, and maturity on 5nm process technology. Synopsys provided Banias Labs with a comprehensive IP solution that included a routing feasibility study, packaging substrate guidelines, signal and power integrity models, and thorough crosstalk analysis. In addition, Banias leveraged Synopsys’ EDA Design Suite to deliver high quality of results with optimized power, performance, area and yield.

“Today’s high-performance computing infrastructure requires trusted and complete solutions for high-end design,” said Amnon Rom, CEO at Banias Labs. “Using Synopsys EDA Design Suite to integrate Synopsys Ethernet PHY IP with custom features and capabilities into our chip offered the solutions we needed to boost system performance and accelerate our time-to-market.”

“Implementing ultra-high-speed Ethernet designs comes with significant power, area, packaging, and signal integrity challenges,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. “Synopsys provides companies like Banias Labs with high-performance, low-latency solutions that enable hyperscale data center, networking, AI, optical module and Ethernet switch SoCs for emerging high-performance computing designs.”

Availability & Additional Resources

The Synopsys 112G Ethernet PHY IP is available in multiple advanced process technologies to 3nm.

Learn more about Synopsys 112G Ethernet PHY IP and Synopsys AI-driven EDA Design Suite .

编辑部联系人

Wanfang Hong

新思科技

wanfang@synopsys.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/synopsys-accelerates-first-pass-silicon-success-for-banias-labs-networking-soc-301850583.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

