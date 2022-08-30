SystemSpecs Introduces FundACause, Fundraising Platform to Simplify Donations

SystemSpecs Technology, the owner of Remita, has launched FundACause, a fundraising solution for individuals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), religious organizations, and other groups that want to raise money from donors inside and outside of Nigeria.

FundACause is available at fundacause.net and offers fundraisers immense ease to generate funds, create awareness, track campaigns online and in real-time, share donation progress with donors, enjoy prompt funds settlement, and achieve their goals.

Donors, from within and outside Nigeria, can easily connect with any campaign that aligns with them, and donate through multiple payment options available on the platform.

“With a focus on non-investment fundraising, FundACause is the go-to platform for philanthropic individuals and organizations that seek to promote causes that touch lives.

Fundraisers can set up their campaigns securely on any cause – be it medical, education, political, social, or community causes and others; tell a story about their cause with a picture or video; set a campaign target; create awareness for campaigns and share the unique campaign link via email and preferred social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram and LinkedIn.

Also, a white-labeled version can be embedded on the fundraiser’s website.

“Donors from within and outside Nigeria can view different campaigns and make donations using any of the multiple channels available.

Fundraisers have full visibility over the campaign performance. They can also communicate with donors whilst keeping them abreast of the donation progress,” said Demola Igbalajobi, Managing Director, SystemSpecs Technology.

Igbalajobi said: “In a society like ours where a lot more still needs to be achieved through social cooperation, FundACause will foster a community that thrives on impactful living, driving the much-needed positive change in society through fundraising activities and social interventions of well-meaning individuals and groups who strive for overall societal good and advancement,” Igbalajobi added.

FundACause was developed by SystemSpecs Technology, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs – Africa’s flagship technology services and solutions provider, which delivers diverse innovative solutions including human resources, payments, and fundraising to a variety of user segments in Nigeria and across the African continent.