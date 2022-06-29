SystemSpecs Subsidiary, HumanManager, Targets Ghana Market

To help organisations of all sizes and structures in Ghana maximise their human resources (HR) and payroll management needs, HumanManager—a frontline HR and payroll solution for Africa—has collaborated with HR Focus, an international human resource brand based in Ghana, to distribute the HumanManager software across the country.

The HumanManager software was first launched over 25 years ago and has had far-reaching impact with over 200 firms subscribing over a two-decade period.

It is an intuitive, innovative and easy-to-use human capital management solution for small, medium and large-scale organisations across Africa.

HumanManager has transformed HR processes, including HR planning, recruitment and selection, human resources development, training and development, talent management, compensation, benefits and data for HR analytics among others, of thousands of organisations.

With this collaboration, HR Focus is an authorised HumanManager reseller, offering organisations across Ghana access to a wide array of services available on HumanManager. These services include: payroll management, Employee Information System (EIS), Employee Self-Service (ESS), leave management, performance and expense management.

Speaking on the collaboration, David Okeme, Executive Director at SystemSpecs Technology, developers of HumanManager, said: “With the constant change in the requirements of a thriving workplace in the 21st century, there is the need for more organisations to be aware of how they can maximise their workforce to reduce cost, improve productivity and boost their profit margins.

“They must also adopt technology like HumanManager to deliver all these and more in a seamless manner. Now, through HR Focus, all dynamic organisations can optimise technology to improve their HR and payroll processes using the HumanManager software”

HumanManager was fully developed by SystemSpecs Technology, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs – Africa’s foremost human capital management and financial technology firm. It has been designed to also handle all statutory requirements and flexible enough to accommodate numerous HR matters.

Commenting on the partnership, James Laar, Managing Director of L’AINE, the parent company of HR Focus, indicated that the collaboration is in sync with the organisation’s vision to lead in innovating the world of work in Africa and its mission to improve upon every life and businesses with innovative HR solutions.

L’AINE is a reputable HR firm which offers a wide range of services across all industries in Ghana. With focus on quality, efficiency and productivity, L’AINE’s top-notch offerings have been provided for 28 years, to organisations of all types through HR Consulting, job placement, outsourcing, training, organisational development, career counselling, grooming, interview preparation, and payrolling. These would help organisations make the best of their workforce, reduce cost, and achieve their various organisational objectives.

He added: “Our desire to continually thrive on innovative HR solutions for Africa remains unwavering. Hence, our collaboration with HumanManager, a known brand in Africa’s HR space is geared toward introducing an increased level of comfort to organisations across the continent who desire to improve their people processes and achieve their organisation’s objectives through a committed and satisfied workforce,”

Related