T.I. Sends Love To His ‘Sweet Baby Girl,’ Daughter Heiress Who Turns 4 Today 

The Harris household must be in party mode, because it’s Heiress Harris’ birthday! T.I and Tiny’s youngest turns 4 today, March 26, and her daddy shared the sweetest video tribute Heiress, aka, ‘Skoots.’

Proud dad alert! T.I. celebrated his daughter, Heiress Diana Harris‘ 4th birthday on Thursday, with a video collage (seen here) on Instagram! The rapper shared a clip of throwback photos of him and Heiress to Stevie Wonder‘s 1976 hit, “Isn’t She Lovely.”

“Daddy’s sweet baby turns 4 today‼️” Tip wrote in the caption of the video. “Daddy Loves You to no end… Happy Birthday Skoots🎉,” he continued, adding the hashtag, “#GirlDad.” The “Live Your Life” rapper also thanked a U.K fan page for creating the video collage.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on her 4th birthday. Like her husband, the singer also reposted a fan video collage — separate from Tip’s, that included photos and footage of her and Heiress.

“4 years ago today was one of the greatest achievements I have ever been apart of. Having a healthy beautiful, genius of a baby!” Tiny wrote in a long caption. “You came in my life when God knew I needed you most!! Thank you for Upgrading my life! Best lil 4 year old I coulda ever imagine having!! You are truly my Sunshine & the Heiress to the throne!! I will love & protect u till the day I die!! Happy birthday Princess Heiress Diana 👑💜,” Tiny concluded.

Leading up to her birthday, Heiress has had dance parties at home in Atlanta, where she and her family are quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s almost my Sunshine @heiressdharris birthday so I’ll be loading my page with my Blessing!! Quarantine 4th birthday celebration,” Tiny captioned Tik Tok video of Heiress dancing on Wednesday night. The clip showed the toddler dancing up close to the camera and clapping her hands to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage”, with backup from her cousin, Caitlin Jody.

Happy birthday, Heiress! To see more of the famous family, tune into the season 3 premiere of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle on April 13 at 9 pm on VH1.