T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress, 4, Sings Her Heart Out To Xscape’s ‘Who Can I Run To’ — Watch

Little Heiress Harris ‘loves’ her mom’s legendary R&B group, Xscape, according to Tiny Harris. Heiress proved her loyalty by belting out to the quartet’s 1995 ballad, ‘Who Can I Run To.’

It’s a good thing Tiny Harris, 44, named her daughter Heiress. Her four-year-old daughter really is the heiress to the R&B throne, which she proved by hitting all the difficult notes in a verse of Xscape’s 1995 hit, “Who Can I Run To”! Tiny shared a clip of her daughter’s impressive performance on May 15, in which she tackled the original lines like, “And my mind is so confusing / Who would be that special one? / Everyday I’m trying to find you,” and “Who can I run to / To share this empty space?” (Heiress improvised at some parts). Heiress couldn’t wait to show the clip to one person.

“My baby loves some #Xscape lol & I thought it was cause of mommy but @iamlatocha is taking over!,” Tiny teased in the Instagram video’s caption, referring to her fellow Xscape member LaTocha Scott, 46. Heiress really loves LaTocha, because Tiny added, “She loves herself some Tocha.. she made sure to tell me send it to Tocha.”

The message was received! LaTocha also posted the cute clip to her Instagram, and now can’t wait to share the stage with Tiny’s daughter again. “Baby lemme tell you about my ‘Heir Bear’ My pooh can saaaang!! Did I mention that she is a [star] That run that she did on ‘special one ‘ tho [mic] Y’all betta get into it!! Can’t wait to get back on the stage and have my pooh come out and sing with us‼️ She has my [heart],” LaTocha gushed in the caption.

Heiress is not only a singing superstar, but a TikTok superstar as well! Tiny shared her daughter’s future TikTok plans during an EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife TV Talk on May 11, which Heiress even crashed to give her mom a surprise kiss! “I think that she will probably do her sister’s because she’s been listening to those songs a lot lately so if she sees a TikTok coming up, that’s probably what she’s going to go to,” Tiny revealed, referring to the two singles that Tiny’s other daughter Zonnique Pullins, 24, released on May 4. Pretty soon, it’ll be Heiress who’ll be dropping singles!