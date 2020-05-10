T-Series office sealed after caretaker tests positive for coronavirus



T-Series’ office in Mumbai was sealed on Sunday.

The Mumbai office of music record label and film production company T-Series has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a member of its caretaking staff tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the day.

While the office in Andheri West was shut even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, less than ten people, including the security guards and other caretakers, have been residing in the building.

“The building was sealed today after the concerned person was taken to a quarantine centre. A few others have also been tested, but their results are awaited. Some of the staff includes migrants who could not go back to their hometowns. So, they have been living in the building. There are separate rooms for the staff. A couple of them, who live in chawls, decided to stay put in the building with the rest of their colleagues,” T-Series spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

The staff have been regularly provided with groceries and other essentials, the spokesperson added. “Bhushan ji is monitoring the situation and will be making all the required arrangements.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd