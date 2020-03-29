Taapsee Pannu gets first award for Badla, says her character perhaps did not deserve love for ‘being the nasty one’

Taapsee Pannu won the best actress award at the recent Zee Cine Awards 2020, her first trophy for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Badla. She penned a heartfelt note thanking the cast and crew of the film, as well as the audience for their love.

In her thank you note, Taapsee thanked producer Sunir Kheterpal, Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment and her co-star Amitabh Bachchan. “The first one for #Badla. For the producer who swapped the gender of the antagonist of the film without worrying about the fact he might lose the chance to cast a big hero in that role, thank you @sunirkheterpal. For the studio who made sure the ‘unconventional film’ gets the perfect release and gets through to the audience rightfully @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma. For the bestest costar who brings out the best in me every time I share the screen with him, @amitabhbachchan you are truly special for me n my career!” she wrote.

Director Sujoy Ghosh got a special mention from Taapsee. “Last but not the least, For this mad man who was calling the shots #SujoyGhosh who took a LONG TIME to agree to direct #Badla coz for him his ‘Durga’ can never be grey. Least does he know he can make his women shine out in ANY PART they play on screen,” she wrote.

Taapsee, who played a negative role in Badla, said that her character perhaps did not deserve the love that came its way. “For EVERYONE who gave ‘Naina Sethi’ the love she didn’t probably deserve being the nasty one, but still got it because she is and will be one of her kind for ever ! Thank you Zee Cine Awards ! #BestActress #Badla #ZeeCineAwards,” she wrote.

Also read: How much did Khans contribute towards coronavirus relief? Nikhil Dwivedi says Salman, Shah Rukh spend ‘substantially’

Badla, a remake of the spanish thriller The Invisible Guest, has Taapsee playing a woman who insists that she has been framed for the murder of her lover. The film was a major box office success, with earnings of more than Rs 100 crore in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more