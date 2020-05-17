Taapsee Pannu getting SLAMMED for her ‘struggle is real’ video post as her AC broke down is a serious face palm moment | Bollywood Life

Taapsee Pannu has yet again become a target of the trolls. For those not in the know, the actress recently shared a video on her social handle in which she highlighted the problem with her AC. Social media enthusiasts were quicky enough to judge the actress and slammed her as she captioned the video saying, “The Struggle is real.” In the video that the Saand Ki Aankh actress shared in one of her Instagram stories, she explained that the AC in her room broke down and is leaking. Hence they had to make a jugaad to keep the water from spreading onto the floor. Also Read – Taapsee Pannu’s mother opens up on her daughter’s wedding with Mathias Boe

In the video, Taapsee Pannu could be seen explaining that it’s lockdown and that her AC started acting up. Due to the lockdown, one is not allowed to go out and hence the AC repairmen cannot come to her house. But since her AC is leaking, they had to find a way to keep the water from spreading onto the floor. Taapsee had tied what looks like dupattas to keep the water streamlined. That’s a desi jugaad and only an Indian can do that. Well, here’s the video: Also Read – Betaal first look: Vineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra are ready to hunt zombies in Shah Rukh Khan produced web series

Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback workout video with Anurag Kashyap, and he comes up with a DESI reply

Meanwhile, there are some social media enthusiasts that have connected this case with the situation of the migrant workers wanting to go home. There’s no way that the two situations are connected, and we are sure that Taapsee would never make a big deal out of it if it hadn’t been for some people who are quick to judge people. Have a look at some of the comments of the users here:

so have u gone into uncivilized era or still managing or shying to be civilized !! when i feel hot..i hardly put on clothes !! ha ha — Mukut Bihari Sharma (@fairassessment) May 17, 2020

Then learn to live without AC. — Soumya Adhikary (@SoumyaA14105787) May 17, 2020

Struggle word ka mazak bana ke rakha hai — Vikas Kumar (@Vikas_Kr) May 17, 2020

तुमको गरीबों की चिंता नहीं होती, बेचारों के पैदल चलते चलते दम निकल रहा ? और सरकार तक उनकी परेशानी पहुंचाने में दिक्कत होती है, उनसे सवाल नहीं पूछे जाते ? और यहां साहिबा की एसी की चिंता को कवर कर रहे?

हद होती है यार ?? #समय_रहते_पहचान_लो_ #Lockdown4 — Mind Seizer (@Brahman_Banda) May 17, 2020

Jahan hamare sapne pure hote hai…wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai! — Laukik Deshmukh (@laukikdeshmukh) May 17, 2020

May b she is not aware about our Migrating workers..turn off ur AC & switch on TV – struggle dek jayega mam — @BeingAbhishek (@Abhishek00010) May 17, 2020

Seriously! What about the laborers walking miles in direct sunlight… It’s disgusting @htshowbiz — Aurelia goyal (@GoyalAurelia) May 17, 2020

Well, we’ll just say that just think once before posting anything on social media blindly. We seriously need to stop and think before posting anything on social media. Spreading hate for unnecessary reason is not helping you or anyone. Be Kind.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.