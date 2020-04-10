Taapsee Pannu on donating for Covid-19 relief: I have done my bit for my personal satisfaction and not for attention

Actor Taapsee Pannu has a jam-packed 2020 with upcoming films – Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Loop Lapeta. But the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak has put all the plans on hold. But the actor is making the most of this break as the 32-year-old is busy setting up her new house in Mumbai with her sister Shagun, catching up on all the movies and honing her cooking skills. She also shares how unlike many of her colleagues, she has decided to not talk about her contribution to help fight pandemic. Excerpts from an interview:

What is keeping you busy during this lockdown period?

I’m pretty occupied since I’ve moved into my new apartment. My day starts at 7 am and ends at 10 at night. I workout, playing cognitive games and watch movies that I missed out on. My sister and I plan the interior of our new house which is 80 percent complete and also brainstorm on my new ideas for our wedding planning company (The Wedding Factory) and the badminton team (Pune 7 Aces). I’m learning to cook, something which I used to run away from.

You were shooting back-to-back films before the lockdown. How has it affected your schedule for 2020?

I’m 10 days short of finishing Haseen Dilruba and I had to start shooting for Rashmi Rocket from March-end in Bhuj, Gujarat, which is now pushed to June or July. We’ll also have to consider the weather conditions as it will be too hot to shoot there during that time. So, a lot of work now depends on the external factor.

Was it a conscious decision to not talk about your donation?

Yes. I’ve done my bit for my personal satisfaction and not for attention. Charity is a personal choice and shouldn’t be peer pressure. Those who talk about how much they have donated to encourage others is again a personal choice. As it is we get so much attention and love for the work we do as actors. So when I payback, I don’t want to announce it.

Did you face backlash for remaining silent about your contribution?

Yes, I got trolled for this as well and people wrote nasty things and say that she didn’t do anything. Just because I didn’t announce or make a big article about it or I didn’t copy paste my bank receipt doesn’t mean that I’m not doing it. I did it for my personal satisfaction, all this name-calling isn’t going to affect me.

How was your experience to be a part of the Muskurayega India song along with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and others?

It was a nice experience yet most challenging as I had to self shoot from home and I hate filming myself. I’m not good at that at all and it feels like I’m giving an audition. That’s why you will never see me doing Instagram live or posting videos to show off my workout, cooking skills or dance videos because it’s like I’m performing. I’m not so dramatic in real life.

Do you think some celebrities are overdoing it on social media during this lockdown?

It’s a personal choice. Some people love the attention they get on social media. Whenever I feel my work needs attention, I do it. But when I’m not working, I choose to live a simple, normal life. I like to tell stories behind the pictures that I post, whether it’s about my film or cherishing a memory. Also, I’m in people’s minds throughout the year because of the number of films I do (laughs). So, I don’t want to overexpose myself through social media and become too much for people.

