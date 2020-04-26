Taapsee Pannu shares how she transformed her FIRST house in Mumbai into a ‘home’ — view pic | Bollywood Life

Taapsee Pannu has come a long way from she started professionally as well as personally. The actress had made a mark for herself in Bollywood by working hard over the years. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the Thappad actress, but she has anyhow made it. When she came to Mumbai to fulfill her big dreams, the actress had to rent an apartment for living. With a few years of hard work and a couple of successful films, Taapsee Pannu finally managed to buy her own abode in the city of dreams. Owning a flat in a metropolitan city like Mumbai is a big deal, and Taapsee is proud of the fact that she owns one. Also Read – Taapsee Pannu strikes out a BIG difference between Run Lola Run and her remake, Looop Lapeta

The actress, who has been on a spree to share stories from the past, recently narrated a tale of transforming her first house in Mumbai into a ‘home’. Sharing a picture of herself standing right outside her lavish flat, Taapsee Pannu captioned her Instagram post: “This is the day I had my apartment in Mumbai ready, with all interior work done. It was strange that when I left for the shoot of Manmarziyaan I left from the old apartment I had taken on rent when I first moved to Mumbai n by the time I finished shooting the film n came back I entered the new apartment. Like a new chapter began just like that.” Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback workout video with Anurag Kashyap, and he comes up with a DESI reply

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post here:

Also Read – Aparshakti Khurana opens up for the FIRST time on Jabariya Jodi’s failure, doing Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu [Exclusive]

Taapsee revealed that her mother and sister Shagun were the forces behind the transformation, who saw her house became a ‘home’. “It was a very seamless transition for me but it went through its share of teething issues which were all sorted by my sister n mom before I entered home. It made me realize no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until it’s lived in with your family who then make it ‘Home’. That’s the blue door that I wanted for my home n keeping the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house,” she further wrote.

Coming to her work front, the actress was last seen in Abhinav Sinha’s Thappad, which fared decently at the box office. Up next, she has a couple of films like Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Anurag Kashyap’s horror film, in her kitty.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.