Taapsee Pannu speaks about trolls: ‘They will ask for your film to be banned. When it works despite them, they are enraged’

Taapsee Pannu is easily one of the busiest young actors in Bollywood. Before the lockdown her calendar was packed with films – she had Haseen Dillruba, Tamil thriller Jana Gana Mana, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap‘s supernatural thriller.

Her last release, Thhapaad, was successful and won her praise. Speaking about it, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview: “It’s scary when critics declare you are in top form after every film. Where do you go from there? The graph should always keep climbing because once you reach the top, you have nowhere to go except down. Praise can go to your head, though mine is firmly placed on my shoulders.”

Speaking on how often people of Twitter demand banning films, she explained, “Twitter is a war-zone, when you try answering the trolls, they manipulate your words and give everything a political turn, making things controversial. Then, they will ask for your film to be banned. When it works despite them, they are enraged.”

Taapsee also spoke about why she supported Neha Dhupia after Twitter began attacking her for her comments on cheating in a relationship. She also mentioned how she has been spending time in Mumbai amid locking, cleaning, gardening and cooking even as her parents and sister live in Delhi.

Taapsee, meanwhile, has been sharing throwback pictures through the lockdown to keep her fans engaged. Her latest is from the time when she was the head girl in her school. In the image, she is seen taking an oath.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she wrote: “Throwback which makes me partly proud and partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true.

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard blamed him for Marvel ouster: ‘He took money that was supposed to go to me’

“One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened ( considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good ) standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that’s y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should!”

“Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don’t think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture,” she quipped. Taapsee was accompanied by her father and mother for the oath taking ceremony.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more