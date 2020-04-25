Taapsee Pannu strikes out a BIG difference between Run Lola Run and her remake, Looop Lapeta | Bollywood Life

Taapsee Pannu has an interesting line up of films to entertain her fans and the masses. She has projects like Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu, Anurag Kashyap’s horror film, Looop Lapeta, and Rashmi Rocket in her kitty. The actress was supposed to start working on Anurag’s horror flick on foreign land, but the coronavirus lockdown put her new project to a standstill. However, Taapsee isn’t worried as the filmmaker generally finishes his films in just 35 days. Talking about the same, she told Mumbai Mirror, “Now, we have to wait till travel restrictions are lifted. But Anurag finishes a film within 35 days, so we just have to reach the location and brace ourselves for a start-to-end schedule. I’m not worried.” Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback workout video with Anurag Kashyap, and he comes up with a DESI reply

The Saand Ki Aankh actress also shed light on her film, Looop Lapeta, which is the official Hindi adaptation of German thriller, Run Lola Run. Speaking of the same, she said the makers don’t intend to copy the film, scene by scene. Pointing out the difference between Looop Lapeta and Run Lola Run, she added, “The humour in Looop Lapeta is dry, sarcastic and situational. It comes more from the pauses than punchlines. We don’t want to copy the film scene by scene. Also, it’s not that radical anymore.” Also Read – Aparshakti Khurana opens up for the FIRST time on Jabariya Jodi’s failure, doing Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu [Exclusive]

Taapsee further mentioned that even if things get back to normal in May, she won’t be able to shoot for her another film, Rashmi Rocket, as there would be extreme heat in Kutch. The actress also stated that it would be difficult for her work on Looop Lapeta as she won’t be able to run in Mumbai rain. In the Looop Lapeta, Taapsee Pannu will be seen with Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was last seen in Chhichhore. Also Read – Taapsee Pannu doing ‘baajiyaan’ on field will remind you of her Soorma days — watch video

Meanwhile, the actress also has Indian cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic, Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba, lined up.

