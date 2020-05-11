Taapsee Pannu’s mother opens up on her daughter’s wedding with Mathias Boe | Bollywood Life

Taapsee Pannu has never been the one to mince her words to please people. She has been an upfront sardaarni. The actress has been fairly vocal about her relationships. Well, to say the least, every Indian girl/woman is expected to tie the knot and be homely and not talk to boys or people she doesn’t know and such. And Taapsee got the same from all the ‘aunties’ who were quick enough to label her behavior as improper and stopped their children from being around the actress. Also Read – BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 — sizzling dance performances, rib-tickling standup acts, 45 sensational winners, 1 unforgettable event

However, her mother, Nirmaljeet Pannu is unfazed and strong as a pillar of rock with her daughters and supports their every decision. Naturally being a well-known actress with link-ups and dating rumours, Taapsee and her mother would face a lot of questions on the Badla actress’s wedding. Taapsee is pretty chilled about her wedding and doesn’t want to have a big fat Indian wedding, “I don’t want a big fat Indian wedding. Whenever I get married, it will be a close knit family affair. I don’t want it to be a three-four day affair. It will all be in a day,” The Thappad actress told Pinkvilla in an interview. Also Read – Irrfan Khan passes away: Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham, Radhika Madan and others offer condolences

Taapsee Pannu, who is said to be dating Badminton player Mathias Boe, has never denied the same. When Taapsee’s mother joined the actress said, “There’s no pressure on her to get married. I do talk about it sometimes, but even I don’t believe in the institution of marriage much. So it’s up to her when she wants to do it.” Also Read – Taapsee Pannu shares how she transformed her FIRST house in Mumbai into a ‘home’ — view pic

The Saand Ki Aankh actress added to her mother’s statement saying, “I have told you, there’s been no pressure at all. My parents have just told me that they would like to see me married eventually. But it’s never been abhi karna hai nahin toh yeh ho jayega ya woh ho jayega.”

