Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta reveals she is not on TikTok; reports her fake accounts | Bollywood Life

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The show began in 2018 and fans still love watching all the repeat episodes of the show. It has been more than 10 years but the show has maintained its charm and is the favourite of many. This the longest-running show on television and fans have been loving the show since its first episode. All the characters from the show have a different fan base. They are all loved by the fans and have become a household name. Munmun Dutta who plays Babitaji is one of the most famous characters and her performance in the show is loved by the audience. Her stylish outfits and her hot looks have been loved by the audience. The actress has a huge fan following on Instagram and she often keeps posting pictures of her on it. She is also quite active on Twitter and fans also assume that she is on TikTok as well. However, Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji is not on TikTok. Also Read – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu opens up on linkup rumours with costar Kush Shah

The actress took to Instagram to share images of the profiles that are running on her name on TikTok and revealed that those are not her accounts and has asked fans to report these accounts. She posted a story on Instagram and asked the fans to report it. She also wrote, “If I decide to come on TikTok, I will let you know first here. Till they stay away from fake ones.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide reveals her building has been unsealed

Well, hope fans have taken a not of the same. Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the shoot of the show has been stopped due to coronavirus. However, the makers have now come up with a unique idea to entertain its audience amidst this lockdown. Well, the team will now spread happiness, humour, and positivity through social media. They have decided to keep their fans entertained and at the same time have also made sure that they spread awareness about the deadly virus. They have made stickers on safety tips and we can see Jethalal, Tapu, Popatlal, Sonu and others in the stickers. They have also planned that all the shows’ characters will soon interact with their fans. They will share their daily routine with them and also indulge in loads of talks with them. Every day one video of each actor will be uploaded where they will be seen doing their household chores and how they are spending their quarantine.

