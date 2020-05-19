Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani aka Daya ben’s co-star Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan Sodhi is all praises for her, says, ‘She has a heart of gold’ | Bollywood Life

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the favourite of many and is undoubtedly the best comedy show. The show began in 2008 and fans still love watching all the repeat episodes of the show. It has been more than 10 years but the show has maintained its charm and is the favourite of many. This the longest-running show on television and fans have been loving the show since its first episode. All the characters from the show have a different fan base. They are all loved by the fans and have become a household name. Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben is the most loved. The actress was on a maternity break and since two years has not returned to the show. Fans have been missing her and want her to be back soon. Disha Vakani is good friends with her co-stars Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi), Jennifer Mistry (Roshan Sodhi) and Ambika Ranjankar (Komal). All her friends appreciated her and feel she is good at heart. These ladies had earlier in an interview with the Times Of India had revealed the funny side of Disha Vakani aka Daya ben. Also Read – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu-Gogi aka Palak Sidhwani and Samay Shah try their hand at poetry, and it is beautiful

Sonalika Joshi who plays Madhavi Bhide had revealed that Disha Vakani is very mischievous and naughty in real-life. Though, Disha never played pranks on people but she is very funny in real-life. She revealed that whenever Disha comes on set, she will make sure that she makes everyone laugh. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Kaur Sodhi said, “We have shared our vanity van for almost 5 years. It was Disha, Neha (Anjali) and me. The room had only two beds at that time, so, Neha would be resting on one and on the other one, even if Disha was resting, when I used to walk in, she would get up and allow me to use it. She was so cooperative. Be it sharing food or helping while getting ready, she would always think about others and had a helping nature. During our make-up session also she would automatically move away for me, I had to never request her. She would sacrifice for others. There were a time when she was fond of photography and would make me her model. She would make me pose for her for hours and I used to request her to let me go (laughs). She would subtly crack a joke and everyone would burst into laughter and she would stand there with a poker face.” Also Read – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal spills the beans on the first actor to leave the sets after pack up and it’s pretty obvious

Jennifer Mistry also spoke about a funny incident when Disha Vakani‘s mobile number had gone viral and she used to get 50 calls daily. Jennifer revealed, “This is a very funny incident and we all know about it. She would attend all the anonymous calls and never ignored any of them. She would change her voice and speak in a manly voice, pretending to be her assistant. She would receive the call and tell everyone, ‘hello kaun bol raha hai mam abhi shoot mein busy hai.’ Disha patiently handled the entire thing. She is mind blowing and has a heart of gold. I used to keep telling her, ‘Disha agar main 5% bhi teri tarah ho jaaun na main kahan pahuch jaaungi.”

