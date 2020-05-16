Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tappu aka Raj Anadkat reveals nickname given by his on-screen mother Disha Vakani | Bollywood Life

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahs Dayaben aka Disha Vakani is one popular actress. Dayaben has been missing in action since 2017. Disha Vakani was pregnant with her daughter when she took a maternity break. But she never returned and reports suggest that she has bid adieu to the show forever. There were reports of Disha being replaced and that had upset her fans considerably. And not just her fans but also the whole cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are missing the actress. Also Read – Did you know Disha Vakani’s parents were also a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Recently, her onscreen son, Tapu aka Raj Anadkat opened up on his equation with the actress and said, “I got to work with Disha Vakani for 6-7 months when I had joined the show. When we used to do readings together, before the scene, she rehearsed lines with me, until I got comfortable with the scene. And the best thing was she used to call me ‘Dikku’ off the camera also,” Raj told Spotboye. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team use social media to entertain viewers and also spread awareness about COVID-19

“Yes, not just me but everyone on the sets misses her. Especially when we are shooting for any kind of celebration where garba dance is involved. Unki kami mehsoos hoti hai,” he added when asked whether he misses her on sets. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben shares her quarantine plans

Meanwhile, Disha is spending time with her daughter and family amidst lockdown and making most of it. She opened up on her quarantine plans with Spotboye saying, “I am following instructions of PM Narendra Modi and not stepping out of the house at all. We are drinking warm water, eating proper cooked food, maintaining social distance. Also, as house helps are not there now, I am myself doing the whole household work with support of my other family members. I know people are complaining of getting bored but I don’t think it should be the case.”

There are a few people who still hope that Disha Vakani returns to the show.

