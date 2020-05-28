Taekwondo instructor accused of raping a 15-year-old pupil and plying his young students with MDMA

A taekwondo instructor raped his 15-year-old student after plying her with MDMA at a party then assaulting her in his bedroom, a Sydney court has heard.

Christopher Palmares Sy, 35, a martial arts teacher from north Sydney, is accused of assaulting the young girl, who he met when she was 12, in February.

Sy is alleged to have sent the girl a pink rose on Valentine’s Day along with a card, before sending her a WhatsApp message asking if she liked the gifts.

At a meeting the next weekend, the Seaforth man sexually assaulted the girl at a birthday party, police told Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

He is accused of inviting the girl and two friends, also from a martial arts school, to his house and giving them MDMA, washed down with iced tea.

Christopher Palmares Sy, 35, (pictured) allegedly met the young girl when he was running classes at Spirit Taekwondo at Brookvale in Sydney’s north

The 15-year-old girl saw the ‘room spinning’ and fell to the floor, before Sy allegedly picked her up, took her to his room, locked the door and sexually assaulted her, police facts allege.

Friends who came to check on her were told by Sy that she was OK, the facts stated.

Sy allegedly met the girl while he was volunteering as a taekwondo instructor and picked her up from her house on at least one occasion.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old on another occasion at Freshwater on March 9 and grabbing the girl’s breasts at Seaforth six days later.

They are alleged to have met at Spirit Taekwondo at Brookvale in Sydney’s north.

‘There’s a strong prosecution case,’ police prosecutor John Fraser said.

But his lawyer said it was a ‘he said, she said’ case and there were good prospects of acquittal on most charges.

‘A custodial sentence is not a foregone conclusion or even likely,’ Michael Adamo said.

He is accused of aggravated sexual assault with a child, sexual touching, child grooming and drug supply, and was granted bail on strict conditions.

Magistrate Rodney Brender granted Sy bail on ‘very strict conditions’ after hearing concerns his seven employees could lose their jobs if he remained in custody.

He is a health practitioner and runs a practice.

Delays and more arduous prison conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic were also factors, Mr Brender said.

Sy can’t leave home except to attend court, medical or legal appointments and to shop for essential items between 8am and 6pm.

He must only use one smartphone and can’t access the internet any other way.

Sy (pictured) is accused of supplying the teenage girl and her friends with MDMA during a birthday party

‘He’s not going to be going anywhere much,’ Mr Brender said.

‘Hopefully those people won’t lose their jobs.’

Sy’s case is due to be mentioned before Manly Local Court on June 11.