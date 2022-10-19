Tagboard and Heymarket Partner to Unlock New Level of Real-Time Engagement for Broadcasters

The new integration allows producers to crowdsource better stories, engage in one-to-one messaging with viewers, and create stronger engagement than purely relying on social channels

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Tagboard, a leading audience engagement platform used by 600 sports, media, and entertainment organizations worldwide, announced a direct integration partnership today with Heymarket, a leading conversational messaging platform. The integration allows any event and media producers to feature text messages, images, videos, GIFs, emojis, and other conversational content on-air using Tagboard’s platform.

“We’re excited to partner with Heymarket to empower enterprise media producers around the world to connect with their communities via text message,” said Tagboard CEO Nathan Peterson. “Telling stories live and in real-time requires an easy way to highlight where the conversation takes place. While social media occupies the majority share of voice on digital channels, text messaging enables news and content producers to tap into the most used form of communication in the world. Our latest integration allows producers to engage with their entire audience on a more personal level by messaging and co-creating stories that truly capture the voice of their community – going from text to screen in seconds.”

Broadcast stations and media partners are able to crowdsource and tell stories in a much more powerful and organic way. They can also bring the personal stories of viewers into their live productions – without the legal hurdles often required to share user-generated content.

“Conversational messaging has quickly become a cornerstone of any audience engagement strategy,” said Manav Monga, co-founder and Head of Product Management at Heymarket. “And yet to date, the reality is that broadcast producers haven’t had the tools they need to drive measurable engagement with their viewers on one of the most popular channels. We’re thrilled to partner with Tagboard to enable producers to bring conversational content to life on screens using this best-in-class integration.

With Tagboard and Heymarket, viewers can interact and comment in real-time as they watch their favorite sporting event, news show, or Livestream – with producers able to immediately surface that content and incorporate it into the live stories they are producing.

“By tapping into the conversations that are already happening online and now in messaging, media partners are able to invite viewers to participate in the story and in essence have them act as co-reporters,” notes Peterson.

Conversational content and messaging have emerged as one of the most effective ways for businesses and media companies to communicate with customers and audiences across generations. In 2021 alone, Americans exchanged more than 119 billion messages, for a total of 2.2 trillion SMS and MMS messages according to CTIA. This increase was driven in part by a 28% increase in GIFs, memes, videos, and other MMS messages.

About Tagboard:

Tagboard is the world’s leading audience experience platform – used daily by hundreds of media, entertainment, and sports organizations to produce more impactful stories, save time and drive stronger engagement with fans. Tagboard’s proprietary software empowers broadcast, gameday, and event producers to create programming from anywhere in the world with an internet connection, using an intuitive graphics interface, one-click access to social content, and interactive QR code and polling for cross-channel engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.tagboard.com

About Heymarket:

Heymarket empowers brands to build relationships using intuitive, secure and personalized messaging. Thousands of businesses use Heymarket’s web and mobile apps, including U-Haul, Blue Bottle Coffee, and Dignity Health Global Education. Heymarket was built by the same team that created Manymoon, one of the most popular online, social project management tools.

Media Contact

David Henderson, Tagboard PR, 1 425-829-5971, [email protected]

SOURCE Tagboard PR