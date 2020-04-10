Taika Waititi Showed A Fake “Thor: Love And Thunder” Script Where Tony Came Back To Life On His Instagram Live

Posted on by


God, I wish this was real.

For those of you who don’t know, Taika Waititi is currently hosting an Instagram live watch party of Thor: Ragnarok, the Marvel film he directed.*


Marvel

*The best Marvel film.

It’s really more Taiki and Friends™ than a watch party, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He’s also cooking a very delicious looking lamb, which is making me hungry.

Near the beginning of the livestream, he decided to troll us all by teasing Miek’s “new design” for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film, which he will direct. However, fans noticed something…strange under the design.

And by something strange, I mean a fake script for the film. And not only that – a fake script where Tony Stark comes back to life!!

The fake Love and Thunder script starts with lots of smoke and Thor saying, “Do’th mineth eyeth deceiveith me?”* The smoke clears and he sees Tony Stark, who utters the iconic first line “WAZZZUUUUURRRP!”


taikawaititi / Instagram

*Definitely sounds like something Thor would say.

They hug and Thor asks how Tony is back. Tony explains, “Science,” then informs Thor that Thanos is back.


taikawaititi / Instagram

“Mother frigga, no” is Thor’s response. Once again, definitely something Thor would say.

Tony activates his suit, which now has decals for every nation on Earth. He informs Thor that they will from then on be known as “The Avengererers.”


taikawaititi / Instagram

That last line gave me chills. “For Tony, for Earth, for Asgard.”

Now, he’s clearly trolling us all. I mean, Tony is definitely dead…right?


Marvel

I guess we’ll just have to wait for the film to come out next year and see…

Check out Taika’s Instagram for more! He’s had Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo on, and he’s revealing a couple teasers for Love and Thunder.


taikawaititi / Instagram

Some highlights so far: he said he hopes Jane will wear a winged helmet in the film, that Thor: Ragnarok was “safe” compared to Love and Thunder, and that he’d love to have Beta Ray Bill in a future Thor movie. Mostly, though, they’re being silly by imitating their characters and joking about the films.

This is the content we need right now.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.





Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool