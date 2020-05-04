Taika Waititi to direct and co-write new ‘Star Wars’ movie
Walt Disney Studios announced Monday that Taika Waititi will direct a new “Star Wars” movie. He is also co-writing the screenplay alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns.
Waititi recently won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” and directed the first season finale of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.
A new untitled “Star Wars” series is also in the works for Disney+, with Leslye Headland at the helm as the writer, executive producer and showrunner.
The two projects are part of a growing list of new “Star Wars” content at Disney. “The Mandalorian,” is currently in post-production on Season 2. There are also two other previously ordered “Star Wars” TV series in production, according to Disney.
May the force be with you today, indeed.