Taimur gets a handmade card from his bestie and Kareena Kapoor Khan is overwhelmed at this display of the ‘purest form of love’ | Bollywood Life

Kareena Kapoor Khan has newly joined Instagram and we are loving every bit of it. From cute posts of Taimur to makeup free selfies, it is one helluva account. Right now, India is just waking up to the menace that is the Coronavirus Pandemic. We already have close to 450 patients in the country. Everyone is living in self-isolation in quarantine. It is a new way of life but something we need to follow till this situation eases out. Taimur Ali Khan received a handmade card from his bestie Ranvir and this gesture has melted Kareena Kapoor Khan. She shared it on Instagram and spoke about how pure love was one thing that kept people going in the hardest of times.

As we know, schools and colleges have been shut all over the country. Board exams have been postponed. Keeping kids in isolation is one of the worst things of the quarantine. But that is the need of the hour. The government has spoken about special protective measures for children under the age of 10. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture where we could see Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan planting trees in their balcony. She wrote that her boys were doing their bit for the environment.

Talking about her Instagram debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan told MiD Day, “I have always believed in ‘Never say never’. The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realised I have to move with the times.” The actor added, “I am joining social media for my fans, who have supported me for 20 years. I want [to share details] of my life with my fans.” Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

Also, Vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Female) here: