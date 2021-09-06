Take 60% off WriterDuet and improve your productivity in story or screenplay writing

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Tell your stories with the WriterDuet Screenwriting Pro Plan, on sale now for $99.99 for a three-year subscription — that’s 60% off — as of Sept. 2.

Writing a story, book, or screenplay is already a huge undertaking. Your tools and processes shouldn’t make it harder. With the right tools — like WriterDuet — you can work smarter while churning out your story. And you’re in luck because, for a limited time, you can snag a three-year subscription for just under $100 to help you out.

WriterDuet helps you brainstorm, organize, and create mind maps for your project so you can stay on track and focused throughout the process. WriterDuet lets you write within standardized formats and gives you access to production tools all while backing up your work. Start by outlining your idea, where you can brainstorm, organize, and even create index cards for your project. Then, when you’re ready to start writing, you can stay on track and focus on getting your story out in a clear and concise manner.

WriterDuet is built for collaboration, so you can work with a writing partner in real-time. It also has features for intuitive commenting, in-app text, and even video chatting. You won’t even have to leave the app to communicate with your partners. It integrates and organizes your beat sheets, treatments, and outlines, so rewriting suddenly becomes a breeze. With this software, you can create unlimited projects, work with an unlimited number of co-writers, and even work online or offline. You’ll be able to easily access your work from any device so when inspiration strikes, you can get to work.

Your story should have obstacles; you shouldn’t. Snag a three-year subscription to WriterDuet and boost your productivity and focus while writing. For a limited time, you can knock the $249 price tag down to just $99.99.