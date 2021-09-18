Take 85% off this language learning app and wireless earbuds bundle

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Channel your inner polyglot with the Lifetime Language Learning Bundle, which you can grab as of Sept. 16 for 85% off, for a price of $49.99.

If you’ve found yourself scrolling too much on Instagram lately, there is a way to channel your free time into something more productive, like learning a new language. It’s actually easier than you think, thanks to this uTalk and xFyro bundle.

Currently on sale for over 85% off, with the Lifetime Language Learning Bundle you can get a lifetime subscription to uTalk Language Learning for any two languages. The language education app (which we’ve featured before) gives you access to over 140 languages to choose from and you can learn completely at your own pace. Seriously, since you’ll get lifetime access, there’s no time crunch or limit to what you can learn here. uTalk is the language education app that boasts over 30 million satisfied users. The app works offline, so you can study on your commute, and you can even measure and track your achievements as you go along. It makes sense why this app boasts 4.3 out of 5 stars on the iOS App Store; it covers all the bases to make language learning easy and fun.

If you’re going to learn a new language in your spare time, then you need new earphones to practice with. Luckily, this bundle also includes noise-canceling headphones from xFyro, so you can stay focused on your learning adventure. With a 100-hour battery life between charges, you’ll never be distracted by looking for an outlet. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you can auto-pair seamlessly to any device from within 30 feet.

This Language Learning Bundle, featuring lifetime access to uTalk, with over 60 different learning topics and 180 hours of content, plus xFyro noise-canceling headphones retails for $334. For a limited time, however, you can shave 85% off and take both home for just $49.99.